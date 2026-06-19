ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins joining Jackson State as GM

Jackson State has added ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins to its men’s basketball program, following a growing trend at HBCU and other college basketball programs.



ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has agreed to become the men’s basketball general manager at Jackson State, according to a report from Shams Charania. Perkins, a 14-year NBA veteran and 2008 NBA champion, will take on the role while continuing his work with ESPN.



The move also connects Perkins to Jackson State’s broadcast and journalism program. That gives the university another high-profile bridge between athletics, media and professional sports.



“I’m thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community,” Perkins said, per Charania.



Perkins worked closely with Jackson State men’s basketball coach Trey Johnson and vice president/director of athletics Ashley Robinson to finalize the role. Johnson, a former Jackson State standout, is leading the program after being elevated to head coach.

Kendrick Perkins joins growing college GM trend

The move puts Kendrick Perkins in a growing group of former NBA players taking front-office-style roles in college basketball.



In recent months, former and active NBA stars have entered administrative roles at their alma maters or programs with personal ties. John Wall took on a role at another HBCU, Howard University. Stephen Curry joined Davidson in a basketball leadership capacity. Trae Young did the same at Oklahoma.



Perkins now brings that trend to Jackson State.



His presence gives the Tigers a recognizable voice in player development, recruiting conversations and athlete branding. It also gives Jackson State another way to connect basketball with media training at a time when college athletics is driven by exposure.



JSU has already shown how powerful a recognizable name can be when paired with institutional momentum. Deion Sanders’ football tenure brought national attention to the school. Now, Perkins gives the men’s basketball program a chance to make its own splash.



Perkins played in the NBA from 2003 through 2018. He won the 2008 NBA championship with the Boston Celtics and later became one of ESPN’s most recognizable basketball analysts. His new role at Jackson State gives him a chance to influence the next generation off the court.



For JSU, it is another statement move.



The Tigers are not just adding a former NBA player. They are adding a media personality, a championship voice and someone who understands the modern basketball ecosystem.



Now the question is how quickly that name turns into recruiting momentum for Jackson State men’s basketball.