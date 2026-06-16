Rushdan Era Begins at Delaware State

Before a new head coach can change a program, she must first build the team behind the team.



That reality is evident in the first major move of the Khadijah Rushdan era at Delaware State.



Less than two months after being named head coach, Rushdan has assembled a coaching staff that reflects her vision for Delaware State women’s basketball: experienced leaders, proven recruiters, strong player developers, and coaches who understand the unique power of HBCU athletics.

The staff includes Alishia Mosley, Skyler Delgado, Lou Hamilton, and returning assistant coach Cherelle Dennis. Together, they form the foundation of what Rushdan hopes will become a championship-caliber program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

For Delaware State women’s basketball, the announcement is about more than staffing.

It is about identity.

A Delaware Legend Returns Home

When Delaware State hired Khadijah Rushdan in April, the university landed one of the most loved names in Delaware basketball.

The Wilmington native starred at St. Elizabeth High School before playing for Hall of Fame coach Vivian Stringer at Rutgers. After her playing career, Rushdan developed a reputation as one of the rising coaches in women’s basketball through stops at North Florida, La Salle, and Marquette, where she served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Her return to Delaware generated excitement throughout the First State and across HBCU women’s basketball.

Rushdan spoke openly about building a culture that develops student-athletes, competes for championships, and reconnects Delaware State women’s basketball with alumni and the surrounding community.

Her first staff reflects those priorities.

Mosley Brings Leadership and Program-Building Experience

Among the hires, Alishia Mosley may be one of the most significant additions.

Mosley arrives with experience as both a head coach and athletic administrator, bringing a perspective that extends beyond X’s and O’s.

Rushdan highlighted that combination in a Delaware State Athletics release announcing the staff.

“Alishia’s background as both a head coach and an administrator gives her a well-rounded lens that immediately elevates our program,” Rushdan said. “Having attended and worked within an HBCU environment, she brings a deep appreciation for culture, student-athlete experience, and program building with purpose.”

That phrase — program building with purpose — may best describe what Delaware State women’s basketball is trying to achieve.

Successful programs are rarely built solely through recruiting rankings or game plans. They are built through culture, relationships, accountability, and leadership.

Mosley’s experience gives Rushdan another veteran voice capable of helping establish those standards.

Mosley said she was immediately drawn to the vision being created in Dover.

“I believe wholeheartedly in her vision for this program and the culture she is building,” Mosley said in the Delaware State Athletics release. “I’m honored to support her as we work to rewrite the program’s legacy, restore a winning tradition, and create something that our student-athletes, alumni, and community can be proud of for years to come.”

As Delaware State women’s basketball works to establish itself among the MEAC’s top programs, Mosley’s leadership could prove invaluable.

Cherelle Dennis Brings HBCU Championship Pedigree

While Mosley brings leadership and administration experience, returning assistant coach Cherelle Dennis provides another valuable asset: championship success within HBCU basketball.

Before joining Delaware State, Dennis helped Lincoln University (Pa.) capture the 2022 CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship under head coach Janice Washington.

That experience matters.

The CIAA remains one of the most respected conferences in HBCU athletics, and championship runs require more than talent. They require preparation, culture, recruiting, and consistency.

By retaining Dennis, Rushdan keeps a coach who understands both Delaware State and the broader HBCU basketball landscape.

In an era when many new head coaches completely reshape their staffs, that continuity provides stability while preserving relationships already established within the program.

For Delaware State women’s basketball, Dennis represents a bridge between the program’s past and future.

Building the Infrastructure for Success

The additions of Skyler Delgado and Lou Hamilton further strengthen the foundation Rushdan is constructing.

In today’s college basketball environment, assistant coaches wear many hats. They recruit prospects, develop players, analyze film, manage relationships, and help shape the daily culture of a program.

Those responsibilities have become even more important in the transfer portal era, where retention and development can be just as critical as recruitment.

The diversity of backgrounds represented on Rushdan’s staff gives Delaware State women’s basketball a broader recruiting network and a variety of perspectives that can benefit student-athletes on and off the court.

More importantly, it creates the infrastructure necessary to sustain success.

Delaware State Continues Investing in Women’s Sports

The staff announcement comes at a time when Delaware State University continues to increase its investment in women’s athletics.

From launching the first Division I women’s wrestling program at an HBCU to strengthening programs across multiple sports, the university has demonstrated a commitment to providing opportunities for female student-athletes.

The hiring of Rushdan and her staff is another step in that process.

For Delaware State women’s basketball, the goal extends beyond improving next season’s record.

The objective is to build a program capable of competing for championships while serving as a source of pride for the university and the HBCU community.