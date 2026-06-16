HBCU conference adds multiple women’s sports championships

The MEAC is adding women’s flag football and women’s golf as championship sports, giving the HBCU conference a bigger footprint in women’s athletics starting in 2026-27.



The conference announced Tuesday evening that both sports will begin competition during the 2026-27 academic year. Championship events will follow the conclusion of each sport’s regular season.



The move makes the MEAC the second HBCU conference to add women’s flag football as a championship sport, following the CIAA. It is also the first Division I HBCU conference to do so.



“The addition of women’s flag football and women’s golf represents an exciting step forward for the MEAC and our member institutions,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “As we continue to create meaningful opportunities for student-athletes, these sports further strengthen our commitment to supporting the growth of women’s athletics, while enhancing the championship experience across our conference.”

Women’s flag football has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Its rise has been especially noticeable across college athletics as schools and conferences look for new ways to expand opportunities for female student-athletes.



The sport is currently an NCAA Emerging Sport. That designation gives the sport a path toward full NCAA championship status. According to the MEAC, the sport could host its first NCAA championship as early as spring 2028.



That timeline lines up with another major stage for the sport. Women’s flag football is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.



For the MEAC, the addition comes at a time when HBCU leagues continue to look for ways to grow their championship offerings and attract new student-athletes. The CIAA has already moved into the space at the Division II level, and now the MEAC brings women’s flag football to Division I HBCU athletics.



Women’s golf also gives the conference another championship opportunity for female student-athletes. Ironically, Howard University, is the reigning women’s golf champion in the Northeast Conference (NEC).



The additions increase the MEAC’s championship portfolio to 16 sports. The conference said championship formats and other operational details will be announced later.