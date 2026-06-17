FAMU plans star-studded 50th Hall of Fame celebration

The Florida A&M University Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with the induction of its newest class on Sept. 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lawson Center. In addition to welcoming seven new members into the hallowed halls of the Hall of Fame, the celebration will honor the rich legacy and enduring impact of FAMU Athletics over the past half century.

The golden anniversary inductees are Judith Kibii ( Track & Field/Cross Country), Sean Gilliam (Baseball), Leroy Long (Track & Field), William Evers (Football), Tyrone McGriff Jr (Football), Brandi Tatum-Fedrick (Coach) and attorney Benjamin Crump (Supporter).

Hansel E. Tookes Sr. Trailblazers to be honored

In addition to the class of 2026, two individuals will be honored with the Hansel E. Tookes, Sr. Trailblazer Award. International long drive champion Maurice Allen will be honored for his setting the tone for the sport of golf driving excellence. Dr. Chato Waters Hendrix will be honored for her excellence as a cheerleader and choreographer for the Altanta Falcons. She currently serves as the Director of Cheerleading for the Falcons and will be enshrined into the National Football Cheerleaders Hall of Fame later this year.

The weekend festivities will begin with a golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 18. The tournament serves as a fundraiser to support the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame’s annual contribution to FAMU Athletics. Details for the tournament will be released in mid-June.

SIAC, MEAC, and SWAC Commissioners to be on hand for the event

Later that evening, the spotlight will turn to the highly anticipated enshrinement ceremony, hosted by FAMU Sports Hall of Famer Pam Oliver. Adding to the significance of the occasion, the commissioners from each of the three conferences in which FAMU has competed will participate in the program. Anthony Holloman(SIAC), Sonja Stills (MEAC), and Dr. Charles McClelland (SWAC) will each make special presentations during the ceremony.

Several legendary Rattlers have also committed to returning for the historic celebration. Among the distinguished guests expected to attend are Andre Dawson (MLB Hall of Famer), Marquis Grissom (MLB All-Star), Vince Coleman (MLB Rookie of the Year), Henry Lawrence (three-time Super Bowl champion), Rey Robinson (U.S. Olympian), Clemon Johnson (NBA champion), Shaunta Pelham Wilson (MEAC record holder), Natalie White (WNBA executive), Waite Bellamy (FAMU men’s basketball all-time leading scorer), Coach Claudette Farmer (two NCAA Tournament appearances), and Coach Veronica Wiggins (MEAC Hall of Famer).

The enshrinement ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Lawson Center and will be preceded by a social hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $100 and will go on sale July 1, 2026.

The evening will celebrate the unforgettable moments, iconic traditions, and influential figures that have shaped the culture, mystique, and championship heritage of FAMU Athletics.

The class of 2026 of the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame will also be recognized on the field on Sept. 19 at pre-game of the FAMU vs Tennessee State football game at 6:00PM.

FAMU Sports Hall of Fame unveils 50th Anniversary logo

As part of the golden anniversary celebration, the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Steering Committee has unveiled its official 50th Anniversary commemorative logo. The logo will serve as a signature symbol throughout the yearlong celebration, honoring five decades of athletic excellence and preserving the proud legacy of FAMU sports. The logo’s design is by FAMU alum Charles Collins of Azure77.