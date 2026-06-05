Spelman names renowned roboticist and educator new President

ATLANTA — Spelman College has announced the appointment of Dr. Ayanna Howard as the institution’s 12th president, ushering in a new chapter for the nation’s top-ranked historically Black college and university (HBCU).

Howard, an internationally recognized roboticist, entrepreneur, and higher education leader, will officially assume the presidency on August 1, 2026.

She succeeds Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, who has led the college during a period of significant growth and national recognition.

National STEM Leader to Lead Spelman College

Howard currently serves as dean of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University, where she holds the Monte Ahuja Endowed Dean’s Chair.

Her career spans leadership roles in higher education, industry, entrepreneurship, and government. She previously worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and held faculty and leadership positions at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Throughout her career, Howard has been a strong advocate for innovation, expanding access to STEM education, and creating pathways for future generations of students.

“Dr. Howard is the visionary leader Spelman needs at this pivotal moment in our history,” said Lovette Russell, chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees.

“She understands the opportunities and challenges shaping higher education today and shares Spelman’s unwavering commitment to preparing Black women to lead and drive change.”

Search Process Focused on the Future

Howard’s appointment follows a national search led by the College’s Presidential Search and Nomination Committee.

The process included participation from trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumnae, and other stakeholders.

College leaders said the search focused on identifying a president who could honor Spelman’s historic legacy while positioning the institution for continued growth and impact.

Howard: Spelman’s Mission Is More Important Than Ever

Howard said she is eager to build on Spelman’s legacy while preparing students for a rapidly changing world.

“I am deeply honored and excited to join Spelman College and the amazing faculty, staff, and trustees that have shaped generations of Black women,” Howard said.

“Students choose Spelman because they want to make a difference in the world, and as the world changes, we must equip them to thrive.”

She added that advances in technology and shifts in the workforce make Spelman’s mission even more critical.

“At a time when technology, the workforce, and society are evolving rapidly, Spelman’s mission has never been more important.”

Today, Spelman College proudly announces Dr. Ayanna Howard as its 12th President. This historic transition marks the next chapter in Spelman's legacy of excellence, empowering future generations of Black women to lead, innovate, and shape a rapidly changing world. A pioneering… pic.twitter.com/OudnpyIOvu — Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) June 5, 2026

Entrepreneur, Innovator, and Advocate

Howard is the co-founder of Zyrobotics, a company that develops educational and therapeutic technologies for children with special needs.

She also co-founded Black in Robotics, an organization dedicated to increasing representation and opportunity within the robotics field.

Her accomplishments include:

Election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Election to the American Association for the Advancement of Science

Election to the National Academy of Inventors

Service on the boards of Brown University, Autodesk, and Motorola Solutions

Recognition as one of Forbes’ America’s Top 50 Women in Tech

Howard has authored more than 300 publications and is widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading voices in robotics, artificial intelligence, and human-centered technology.

Spelman Continues Historic Momentum

Howard takes over at a time of extraordinary success for the Atlanta-based institution.

Spelman has been ranked the No. 1 HBCU in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 19 consecutive years.

The college is also among the nation’s leading producers of Black women who earn doctoral degrees in STEM fields and remains one of the top producers of Fulbright Scholars.

With the highest graduation rate among HBCUs, Spelman continues to be recognized as a national model for academic excellence, student success, and social mobility.

The college is currently advancing its ambitious Spelman Forward campaign, which supports scholarships, faculty excellence, student success initiatives, and long-term institutional sustainability.

Brewer Praises Appointment

Brewer said she is confident Howard will continue the college’s upward trajectory.

“Serving as Spelman’s interim president has been one of the most profound honors of my life,” Brewer said.

“As we continue to invest in Spelman’s future through initiatives like Spelman Forward, I am confident Dr. Howard will build upon this strong foundation and help lead Spelman to even greater heights.”

Following her interim presidency, Brewer will continue serving as co-chair of the Spelman Forward campaign.