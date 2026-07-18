HBCU releases 2026 football schedule locations weeks before opener

More than a month before kickoff, Texas Southern has finally put an end to one of the biggest questions surrounding its 2026 football season: where the HBCU will actually play its home games.



The university officially released its football schedule Saturday. It confirmed that five home games will be played at W.W. Thorne Stadium in Aldine ISD. Its Homecoming matchup against Southern will be held at NRG Stadium.



The announcement provides long-awaited clarity after months of uncertainty surrounding the Tigers’ home venues. Earlier schedules listed opponents but not locations as the athletic department worked through stadium logistics. (SI)

A different kind of home field

For Texas Southern fans, the news is likely a mix of relief and disappointment.



Since 2012, the Tigers have played most of their home games at Shell Energy Stadium (formerly BBVA Compass Stadium). It is just east of downtown Houston. The soccer-specific venue sits only a few miles from TSU’s campus in Houston’s Third Ward. It is an easy trip for students, alumni and casual fans.

This season, however, the majority of home games move roughly 15 miles north to W.W. Thorne Stadium. It is a renovated 10,000-seat Aldine ISD facility. Depending on traffic, the drive from campus can range from around 25 to well over 30 minutes. That’s a significant difference in a city where travel time often determines attendance.



For students without vehicles, that distance creates another hurdle. Alumni accustomed to grabbing dinner in Midtown before walking into Shell Energy Stadium will now have a much different game-day routine.



The lone exception is Homecoming.



Texas Southern’s Oct. 24 showdown with Southern will be played at NRG Stadium. One of Houston’s premier sports venues and a much more familiar destination for large HBCU crowds.

More than just a scheduling issue

The venue changes also highlight a broader conversation about Texas Southern athletics.



Questions about the university’s football home have lingered throughout the offseason as scheduling challenges mounted around the Dynamo’s venue. The official schedule finally answers where the Tigers will play.



That solution may already be in the university’s long-term vision.



Just last week, Texas Southern unveiled its sweeping campus master plan. The proposal that includes construction of a 10,000-seat on-campus football stadium. If realized, the project would give the Tigers something they have lacked throughout much of their history: a true campus home for football.

HBCU looking toward the future

An on-campus stadium would change far more than the address on the schedule.



It would allow students to walk to games instead of arranging transportation across Houston. It would create a more traditional college football atmosphere with tailgating centered around campus. That would also strengthen the connection between athletics and the university community while giving recruits a clearer sense of Texas Southern’s identity.



For now, however, the reality for fans of this HBCU is a season split between Aldine and NRG Stadium.



After months of speculation, fans finally know where to go on Saturdays. But the conversation surrounding Texas Southern, HBCU football and the program’s long-term future is likely just beginning.



The 2026 schedule settles one question.



The proposed on-campus stadium may ultimately answer the much bigger one.