Tennessee State switches apparel providers from Under Armour

Tennessee State has announced a new multi-year partnership with Nike, making the global sportswear giant the official apparel provider for all TSU athletic programs.

The agreement marks a significant branding shift for the Tigers, which had previously partnered with Under Armour. Moving to Nike aligns Tennessee State with one of the most recognizable names in sports while outfitting Tiger student-athletes with Nike uniforms, footwear, apparel and equipment across every varsity program.

BSN SPORTS will serve as the program’s distribution partner, helping facilitate the agreement.

A new look for the Tigers

Athletics Director Dr. Mikki Allen said the partnership reflects Tennessee State’s continued investment in its athletic programs and student-athlete experience.

“Nike is one of the most iconic brands in sports, and we are proud to partner with them as we continue to elevate Tennessee State Athletics,” Allen said. “This partnership represents our commitment to providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes while strengthening the visibility and identity of the TSU brand on a national level.”

The university says its teams will compete and train in Nike apparel and equipment designed to support performance while creating a unified brand identity across all sports.

Building momentum

The announcement comes as Tennessee State continues to invest heavily in its athletic department, with increased national visibility across several programs.

Allen said the partnership extends beyond competition, helping position the Tigers for continued growth.

“Tennessee State University has a rich athletic tradition and a passionate fan base,” Allen said. “We are excited to begin this new era with Nike and BSN SPORTS as we continue building momentum for the future of Tiger Athletics.”

Nike merchandise coming for Tiger fans

The agreement also benefits TSU supporters.

The university announced that officially licensed Nike Tennessee State merchandise and fan apparel will be available through retail and online outlets, giving alumni and fans expanded access to Nike-branded Tiger gear.

For one of the nation’s most recognizable HBCUs, the move to Nike represents another step in raising the profile of Tennessee State Athletics both on campus and nationally.