ESPN, MEAC announce media rights extension

The future of HBCU sports on ESPN became even clearer Tuesday as the MEAC announced a new multi-year media rights agreement that will keep the conference on the network through the 2030-31 academic year. The deal comes less than a week after ESPN reached a similar long-term agreement with the SWAC, ensuring both Division I HBCU conferences remain firmly connected to the network.

The deal also guarantees the MEAC men’s and women’s basketball championship games a spot on ESPN’s linear platforms, while every other tournament game will stream on ESPN’s digital networks. Four regular-season men’s basketball games will also receive national television exposure.

ESPN strengthens its HBCU commitment

The announcement follows last week’s extension between ESPN and the SWAC, creating a unified long-term media strategy for the two HBCU conferences that meet annually in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

“The MEAC has a proud history and continues to play an important role in the HBCU sports landscape,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN’s director of programming and acquisitions. “This agreement reflects ESPN’s commitment to providing meaningful exposure for the conference and ensuring fans can follow its premier football and basketball competition across our networks.”

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said the agreement continues to elevate the conference while expanding its national reach.

“This agreement is an exciting step forward for the MEAC and reinforces the strong relationship we have built with ESPN to showcase the excellence of our student-athletes, coaches and member institutions,” Stills said. “This continued partnership will provide our programs with a national platform while creating more opportunities for our fans to engage with MEAC competition and championship moments.”

The agreement also extends the MEAC’s participation in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl through 2032, matching the timeline announced for the SWAC.

John T. Grant, executive director of both showcase events, said the extension preserves one of college football’s most successful HBCU partnerships.

“The conference’s tradition of excellence and competitive success has left an indelible mark on the history of these games, and we are excited to continue welcoming MEAC programs, alumni and fans to Atlanta through 2032,” Grant said.

The renewed partnership begins with the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Aug. 29, when Alabama A&M takes on Howard in primetime on ABC. The season will conclude with the 11th Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12, where the champions of the MEAC and SWAC will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the de facto HBCU national championship.

Together, the back-to-back agreements with the MEAC and SWAC reinforce ESPN’s long-term investment in HBCU athletics while providing greater visibility and stability for the conferences’ football and basketball programs.