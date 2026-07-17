Philadelphia Eagles home field to host another HBCU matchup

Another HBCU football matchup is coming to the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.



Sources tell HBCU Gameday that Lincoln University will face Virginia Union at Lincoln Financial Field.



The CIAA matchup is expected to remain on its originally scheduled date of Oct. 31. It will count as a home game for Lincoln, which previously listed Virginia Union as its final home opponent of the 2026 season.



The move will make Lincoln the first Division II football program to play at Lincoln Financial Field. It also gives the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU a landmark event in its home state.



Lincoln head coach Frank Turner described the opportunity to UR Street TV as a blessing during CIAA Football Media Day. He said the professional venue will allow his players to live out a dream many carried since childhood.



That history adds weight to the setting. Lincoln Financial Field represents the biggest football stage in Pennsylvania, and Lincoln will enter it as the designated home team.



The Lions will also carry a distinctly local story into South Philadelphia. Their campus sits roughly 45 miles from the stadium, creating an accessible destination for alumni across the region.

Philadelphia building another HBCU showcase

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and her administration helped push the event forward, according to sources. Parker earned her bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University, giving the mayor a personal connection to the historic program.



The long-term vision extends beyond one Saturday. Sources tell HBCU Gameday that organizers want the contest to become a recurring HBCU classic in Philadelphia.



That effort would revive a tradition once carried by Cheyney University. The Wade Wilson Classic brought HBCU football into Philadelphia for years, including games against Lincoln. In 2009, the schools met at Northeast High School in the Wade Wilson Classic and Battle of the Firsts.



Virginia Union coach Alvin Parker also has a connection to that classic tradition from his playing days. Now his Panthers will provide the opposition for Lincoln’s first appearance at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.



Lincoln offensive lineman Seth Ulett expects a physical test from Virginia Union. The Brooklyn native also anticipates a large group of Lincoln students, relatives and Philadelphia-area supporters. Ulett said the setting could make the contest feel “more of a home game than ever.”



The announcement follows last season’s HBCU showcase at Lincoln Financial Field. Delaware State, coached by former Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson, defeated Michael Vick-led Norfolk State 27-20 before a national ESPNU audience.



This time, the spotlight shifts from two NFL names to two CIAA programs. Lincoln gets the rare opportunity to host a conference opponent on an NFL field. Philadelphia gets another chance to show that HBCU football can become a lasting part of the city’s sports calendar.