Nation’s largest HBCU unveils a new state of the art dormitory

North Carolina A&T State University has officially opened its first new residence hall in nearly two decades, adding 405 beds as the nation’s largest HBCU prepares for another year of record enrollment growth.

University leaders, students, alumni and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the opening of Bluford Residence Hall, a four-story, 405-bed residential community named in honor of the university’s third president, Ferdinand D. Bluford. According to the university, the facility is the 16th residence hall on A&T’s campus and represents a major investment in the student experience.

Located at the corner of Bluford and Stewart streets across from Harrison Auditorium, the residence hall places students within walking distance of academic buildings, Williams Dining Hall, F.D. Bluford Library and other campus landmarks.

Designed for today’s Aggies

According to North Carolina A&T, Bluford Residence Hall features 66 two- and four-bedroom suites, 94 traditional double rooms and two staff apartments spread across four floors.

The building also includes several modern amenities designed to enhance campus life, including:

A gaming room

A makerspace

A multipurpose room with floor-to-ceiling windows

Full kitchens on each floor

A private courtyard

High-tech laundry facilities

Retail space on the first floor

The residence hall is expected to welcome its first students when move-in begins on Aug. 15.

Meeting the demands of a growing HBCU

University officials said the additional housing comes at a critical time as North Carolina A&T continues to experience significant enrollment growth.

“Richmond and Blair Halls in Aggie Village opened in 2005, and since then, our university has added nearly 6,000 students,” Chancellor James R. Martin II said, according to the university. “We will likely enroll an additional 1,000 this fall, so we are especially grateful to have 405 new spaces here at Bluford to accommodate many of them.”

NCAT remained the nation’s largest historically Black university for the 12th consecutive year during the 2025-26 academic year with 15,275 students enrolled. The university expects enrollment to surpass 16,000 students this fall, with more than 6,000 students living on campus.

Bluford Hall dorm room. (Photo courtesy J.A. Brown)

Honoring a transformational leader

The residence hall is named after Ferdinand D. Bluford, who served as North Carolina A&T’s third president from 1925 to 1955 and remains the university’s longest-serving president.

According to the university, Bluford transformed NCAT during his three decades of leadership, establishing the Schools of Agriculture, Engineering, Education, Nursing and General Studies while launching both the Graduate College and the Technical Institute.

“It is fitting and appropriate that this bold new building be named in honor of such a bold and consequential leader,” Martin said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to the university.

Members of the Bluford family, including John W. Bluford III, attended the celebration.

Part of A&T’s long-term vision

Bluford Residence Hall also marks the first completed project in Precinct F of the NCAT campus master plan.

The university’s long-range vision for the area includes a new home for the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences, additional residence halls, athletics fields, a wellness and recreation center, a performing arts center and a new University Police Department building.

University leaders also pointed to North Carolina A&T’s continued academic momentum, noting the institution is pursuing Carnegie R1 research status—a designation that would make it the nation’s first public HBCU to achieve the classification.

As the university prepares to welcome its newest class of Aggies this fall, Bluford Residence Hall stands as both a response to continued enrollment growth and a symbol of North Carolina A&T’s investment in the future of its students.