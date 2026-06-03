Florida Blue Florida Classic Set for Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Florida (Wednesday, June 3, 2026) — The 2026 Florida Blue Florida Classic will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Florida Classic Consortium and Florida Citrus Sports confirmed today.



While the stadium campus is currently undergoing a $400 million renovation and portions of the venue are expected to be impacted by construction during the November timeframe, the City of Orlando, Florida A&M University, Bethune-Cookman University and FCS are prepared to host the event in its traditional location with an adjusted capacity.





Set for completion in Summer 2027, the ongoing renovation will transform Camping World Stadium with an upgraded upper seating bowl, expanded terrace level concourses with new amenities, a redesigned exterior, a multipurpose events center and more. For more details on what’s ahead for the venue campus, click here.



Ticket information, a calendar of Classic Week events and additional Florida Blue Florida Classic gameday updates and broadcast details will be shared at a future date. To learn more and sign up for 2026 presale access, visit FloridaClassic.org.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

President Marva B. Johnson, J.D., Florida A&M University

“As one of the only match-ups between two HBCUs that is fully owned by the universities, we recognize how important this game is to the alumni, students and fans of Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University. We are excited to confirm that the 2026 Florida Blue Florida Classic will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Please pardon our dust as we continue to host one of the best rivalries in college football in Central Florida.”

Dr. Albert D. Mosley, President, Bethune-Cookman University

“The Florida Classic is one of the most meaningful traditions in HBCU athletics, and we are excited to once again take the field at Camping World Stadium in Downtown Orlando. With renovations expected to continue well into the season, Bethune-Cookman is collaborating with Florida A&M and Florida Citrus Sports to ensure fans have the outstanding experience they’ve come to expect.”

Steve Hogan, CEO, Florida Citrus Sports

“The Florida Blue Florida Classic is approaching three decades in Orlando, and Camping World Stadium is its home. We are working closely with the City of Orlando, Orange County, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman to deliver an amazing experience for fans as work continues on a $400 million renovation to the venue, and we are excited to welcome both universities back for another incredible Classic Weekend this November.

Courtesy Florida Citrus Sports