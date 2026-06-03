SWAC TV joins groundbreaking media-for-equity partnership

SWAC TV is taking another major step in its evolution as the official free streaming platform of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The SWAC announced that SWAC TV has joined Mercurius Media Capital (MMC) as a Strategic Limited Partner. The move makes SWAC TV the latest media platform to enter MMC’s media-for-equity venture fund.

The partnership turns SWAC TV’s advertising inventory into growth capital for companies within the MMC portfolio. It creates new opportunities for brands to reach one of the most engaged audiences in college sports while helping SWAC TV continue to expand its reach and influence.

What is a media-for-equity venture fund?

For the average fan, a media-for-equity fund works differently than a traditional investment fund.

Instead of investing cash into a company, the fund provides advertising and marketing exposure. In return, the company gives the fund an ownership stake, or equity, in the business.

Instead of handing a startup millions of dollars to spend on commercials, streaming ads, billboards, or digital campaigns, the fund provides those advertising opportunities directly.

The startup gains access to marketing that it may not otherwise be able to afford. The media company receives a piece of the business and benefits if that company grows in value.

SWAC TV gains access to new brand partners

The partnership gives Mercurius Media Capital access to one of the most loyal audiences in college sports.

The SWAC reaches approximately one million active alumni, 70,000 current students, and a fanbase that consistently fills stadiums across six states. According to the conference, its audience is 87 percent African American, 67 percent college educated, and 64 percent homeowners.

That audience has historically been underserved by many mainstream advertising efforts.

Through the agreement, SWAC TV gains access to consumer brands looking to build meaningful relationships with SWAC fans, alumni, and communities. At the same time, MMC portfolio companies gain access to a platform with deep cultural credibility and authentic connections to HBCU audiences.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

SWAC TV continues rapid growth

SWAC TV launched on Aug. 1, 2025, after three years of development under SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

The platform streams all 18 SWAC-sponsored sports and is available free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV.

During its inaugural season, SWAC TV carried:

45 football games

137 basketball games

179 Olympic sports events and championships

The platform complements the conference’s existing broadcast agreements, helping deliver more than 360 televised games annually.

The conference’s live event footprint adds significant value to the partnership.

The Magic City Classic in Birmingham annually attracts more than 62,000 fans. The Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome draws nearly 62,000 fans, while the Florida Classic in Orlando and the State Fair Classic in Dallas routinely attract crowds exceeding 55,000.

The SWAC has also led NCAA Division I FCS in average home football attendance in 47 of the past 48 years.

During the 2025 football season alone, SWAC schools welcomed more than 800,000 fans through their gates.

That combination of live attendance, digital streaming, and strong alumni engagement makes SWAC TV an attractive platform for brands looking to connect with HBCU audiences.

Why this partnership matters for SWAC TV

SWAC TV gives the conference direct ownership of its digital distribution for the first time.

For brands in the MMC ecosystem, that means access to an audience through a platform built by and for the community it serves.

“We look for media partners who have real trust with their audience and the SWAC has built that gravity over a century,” said Piyush Puri, Founding Partner of Mercurius Media Capital.

“By owning their distribution through SWAC TV they have created a premium digital-first sandbox for brands. This partnership allows MMC to give our portfolio companies a direct, authentic pipeline to a massive and loyal audience through live streaming and this is exactly the kind of innovative media asset MMC was built to unlock.”

Commissioner McClelland sees long-term opportunity

McClelland said the partnership aligns with the conference’s long-term vision for SWAC TV.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with Mercurius Media Capital as we continue to expand the reach and impact of SWAC TV,” McClelland said.

“This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to connect innovative brands with one of the most passionate, loyal, and culturally influential audiences in collegiate athletics.”

McClelland said SWAC TV was created to provide member institutions, student-athletes, and fans with a platform that authentically tells the story of the conference while delivering premier live sports and original content.

“By aligning with MMC, we are further positioning SWAC TV for long-term growth while creating meaningful opportunities that will enhance the visibility and value of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the communities we proudly represent,” McClelland added.

About Mercurius Media Capital

Mercurius Media Capital is a U.S.-based media-for-equity venture fund that helps consumer-facing companies grow through advertising rather than traditional cash investments.

The company was co-founded by Satyan Gajwani and Piyush Puri and launched in December 2023.

MMC currently has $235 million in media capital commitments and partners with major media organizations including Sinclair Broadcast Group, TelevisaUnivision, A+E Global Media, and Atmosphere TV.

The firm has deployed nearly $40 million across its portfolio, helping startups compete with larger companies through advertising access, media expertise, and strategic support.

For SWAC TV, the partnership represents another milestone in the platform’s growth from a streaming service into a significant media asset within the HBCU sports landscape.