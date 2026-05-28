HBCU Track Star’s NCAA Championship Run Ends Before Race Even Starts

For a few chaotic seconds in Lexington, Kentucky, one of the fastest hurdlers in HBCU track watched their championship dream disappear. North Carolina A&T star hurdler Isaiah Taylor was disqualified Wednesday night during the NCAA Division I East First Rounds after being charged with a false start in the 110-meter hurdles.

A stunning end to what had looked like a national-title-caliber season in the event.

And almost immediately, debate erupted across the track world.

Taylor entered regionals as one of the most dangerous hurdlers in the country. The HBCU standout had just broken the Coastal Athletic Association record, the CAA championship meet record and North Carolina A&T’s school record after blazing to a 13.30 finish earlier this month.

That mark ranked Taylor No. 10 nationally entering the NCAA postseason.

But instead of racing for a spot in Eugene, Oregon, and a potential NCAA championship run, Taylor’s individual season ended in confusion before the gun ever fired.

Chaos Before the Start

The fourth heat of the 110-meter hurdles never looked comfortable.

According to an article from North Carolina A&T athletics, runners were pulled out of the blocks twice before the race officially started. After the second reset, Taylor briefly spoke with an official before returning to the line.

Seconds later, Taylor flinched.

Officials immediately stopped the field. After a brief deliberation, Taylor was shown a red card and disqualified under NCAA false-start rules.

Technically, the ruling was correct.

Under modern NCAA and World Athletics rules, false starts are subject to a zero-tolerance standard. Any movement deemed to occur after athletes are set and before the gun results in an automatic disqualification.

But while the ruling itself may have followed the rulebook, the circumstances surrounding it quickly became the source of frustration.

Fans, analysts and track observers immediately pointed to the awkward pace of the start sequence and repeated resets that appeared to rattle the field.

The chaos did not stop with Taylor.

Minutes after his disqualification, Tennessee hurdler Yourie Lawrence-Clark was also disqualified in the same heat after another pre-gun flinch. Leaving only six competitors remaining in the race.

That second disqualification only intensified criticism surrounding the way the heat was managed.

Why Taylor Was Considered a Championship Threat

This was not a random upset involving an unknown runner.

Isaiah Taylor arrived in Lexington carrying the momentum of one of the best seasons in college track and field.

The HBCU star had already established himself as the anchor of North Carolina A&T’s nationally respected hurdle program. At the 2026 CAA Outdoor Championships, Taylor delivered a historic performance by clocking 13.30 in the 110 hurdles. One of the fastest times in the nation this year.

To win the event, he defeated teammate Jason Holmes, a former All-American who previously held the school’s top hurdle marks.

Taylor’s rise has been building for years.

Before arriving at A&T, the Georgia native was named Georgia Gatorade Boys Track and Field Player of the Year after posting the nation’s top high school 300-meter hurdles time at Southwest DeKalb High School.

Last season, Taylor punched his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships after running 13.46 at regionals. He later earned Second Team All-American honors in the 400-meter hurdles while also contributing to North Carolina A&T’s elite relay teams.

This season looked like the next step.

Instead, it ended before Isaiah Taylor cleared a single hurdle.

Bigger Than One Race

The disqualification also robbed college track fans of seeing one of the nation’s deepest HBCU hurdle groups compete at full strength on the national stage.

North Carolina A&T has long been viewed as one of the premier HBCU track programs in the country, and Taylor’s emergence only strengthened that reputation.

His training environment reflects that elite standard.

Taylor regularly trains alongside his twin brother, Xzaviah Taylor, another standout hurdler, while competing daily against experienced teammates like Holmes.

That combination helped shape one of the fastest hurdle units in America this season.

Even after the disqualification, Taylor’s NCAA season is not fully over.

He remains a critical piece of North Carolina A&T’s nationally ranked relay groups, and both Taylor twins are still scheduled to compete in the 400-meter hurdles quarterfinals later this week.

Still, the image that will stick with many track fans is the moment one of the nation’s fastest HBCU stars walked away from the blocks before the race ever started.

Not because he lost.

Because he never truly got the chance to run.