SWAC releases ESPN TV schedule for football

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has officially released its 2026 football television schedule on ESPN platforms, highlighted by rivalry games, historic classics and nationally televised matchups throughout the season.

The 2026 slate opens with a pair of marquee Week 0 contests featuring SWAC programs on national television.

Southern and Alabama State will kick off conference coverage on Saturday, Aug. 29 in a highly anticipated matchup airing on ESPNU at 3 p.m. EST.

Later that evening, Alabama A&M will face Howard in the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Atlanta. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on ABC.

The conference’s television lineup also includes several signature HBCU football classics and rivalry games that have become staples of the college football calendar.

Among the featured games:

The Orange Blossom Classic between South Carolina State and Florida A&M

The Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M

The Boom Box Classic between Southern and Jackson State

The State Fair Classic featuring Grambling State and Prairie View A&M

The Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M

The Florida Classic between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman

Defending SWAC powers Jackson State, Florida A&M and Alabama State are all prominently featured throughout the schedule.

The season will conclude with the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game airing live on ESPN2 on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. EST. One week later, the Cricket Celebration Bowl will air nationally on ABC on Dec. 12.

Date Matchup Platform Aug. 29 Southern vs. Alabama State ESPNU Aug. 29 Alabama A&M vs. Howard ABC Sept. 6 South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M ESPN Sept. 6 Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN2 Sept. 26 Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M TBD Sept. 26 Southern at Jackson State TBD Oct. 17 Florida A&M at Jackson State TBD Oct. 31 Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State TBD Nov. 14 Jackson State at Alabama State TBD Nov. 21 Jackson State at Alcorn State TBD Nov. 21 Prairie View A&M at Alabama State TBD Nov. 21 Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman ESPN+ Dec. 5 Pepsi SWAC Championship Game ESPN2 Dec. 12 Cricket Celebration Bowl ABC

The conference schedule once again positions SWAC football as one of the most visible brands in FCS and HBCU athletics, with games spread across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+ throughout the season.