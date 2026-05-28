Tennessee latest SEC/Power 4 program to travel to this HBCU gym

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set to become the latest Power 4 school, and third from the SEC, to visit Baltimore HBCU Coppin State for a basketball game.

Coppin State announced it will host Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2026, at the Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland.

Coppin State will welcome one of the most decorated programs in college basketball history. Tennessee enters the matchup with eight national championships and a legacy that still carries major weight across the SEC and the sport.



The game also marks the sixth consecutive season that Coppin State has hosted a Power 4 opponent at home. That scheduling approach has become a defining part of the program’s identity.



Last season, the Eagles hosted South Carolina in Baltimore. During the 2024-25 season, Coppin State defeated Arizona State 74-68 in one of the program’s signature wins. LSU visited Baltimore during the 2023-24 campaign. Pittsburgh appeared on the schedule in 2022-23, while Maryland traveled to face the Eagles in 2021-22.



That consistency reflects a growing commitment to elevating HBCU women’s basketball through national-level competition.

Coppin State Building Under Darrell Mosley

Coppin State enters the 2026-27 season after finishing 10-23 overall and 6-8 in MEAC play last year. The season marked Darrell Mosley’s first year leading the program.



Despite the record, the Eagles showed flashes of growth throughout conference play. Now, the program is focused on adding talent and experience to accelerate its rebuild.



The coaching staff added Lasheena Brooks and Riley Maye ahead of the upcoming season. Both additions bring new energy and recruiting experience to the program.



Meanwhile, Coppin State has already secured several key additions to its roster.



Karen Nimo, a 5-foot-10 guard from Charlotte, officially signed with the Eagles. Samari Taylor, a 6-foot-3 forward from UAB, also joined the program through the transfer portal.



The Eagles have also received commitments from LANya George, a 5-foot-8 guard from UMass, and Amber Howard, a 6-foot guard transferring from Buffalo.



Those additions could provide immediate depth and athleticism for a team looking to climb the MEAC standings.

HBCU Programs Continue Seeking National Exposure

Hosting nationally recognized opponents creates visibility for the program, the university, and the conference. It also gives players an opportunity to compete against elite talent on their home floor.



The Lady Vols matchup will likely draw significant attention to Baltimore next season. For Coppin State, the game represents more than another SEC opponent.



It is another statement that the Eagles intend to remain active in shaping the national HBCU basketball conversation.