NAACP now targeting college athletics over voting rights

In a move that could impact HBCU athletic recruiting, the NAACP is calling on Black athletes, recruits, families and fans to withhold athletic and financial support from major public universities in states it says are weakening Black voting representation.

The organization announced its “Out of Bounds” campaign in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which the NAACP says further weakened the Voting Rights Act and opened the door for states to reduce Black political power through redistricting.

The campaign targets public university athletic programs in eight states: Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Georgia.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the campaign is aimed at states where lawmakers have moved quickly to alter voting representation after the court ruling.

“What these states have done is not a policy disagreement. It is a sprint to erase Black political power,” Johnson said.

The NAACP said the contradiction is clear: Many of the same states that benefit from Black athletes in major college sports are also advancing political maps that weaken Black communities’ voting strength.

“Out of Bounds is our answer: we are naming the contradiction, and we are calling on Black athletes, families, fans, and consumers to act on it,” Johnson said.



Recruits asked to withhold commitments

The campaign’s central message is directed at top football and basketball recruits.

The NAACP is asking Black athletes being recruited by major public universities in the targeted states to withhold commitments until those states restore fair congressional maps and meaningful Black representation.

The organization is also asking current college athletes to use their platforms and NIL reach to speak out on voting rights. Athletes already enrolled at targeted schools are being encouraged to ask university leaders and athletic departments where they stand on the issue.

Tylik McMillan, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, said young athletes should understand the connection between sports, politics and community power.

“The state that is working to erase your grandmother’s congressional district is the same state whose governor will stand on the field and celebrate your touchdown or game-winning shot,” McMillan said.

Fans and alumni urged to redirect spending

The campaign also calls on fans, alumni, donors and consumers to stop buying tickets, merchandise and licensed apparel from targeted athletic programs.

Instead, the NAACP is encouraging supporters to redirect that money to HBCU institutions, including athletic departments, scholarship funds, NIL collectives, bands and alumni foundations.

The organization said the targeted flagship athletic programs generate more than $100 million annually and collectively bring in billions in athletic revenue.

HBCUs positioned as alternative

The NAACP is also asking recruits to visit and seriously consider HBCU programs.

The group said the campaign is not only about withholding support from targeted institutions, but also redirecting economic and athletic power toward Black colleges and universities.

The campaign will remain active until the targeted states adopt stronger voting rights protections, repeal maps the NAACP says dilute Black voting power, restore districts that reflect Black population strength and commit to transparent redistricting processes.

The campaign’s message is direct: “No Representation. No Recruitment. No Revenue.”