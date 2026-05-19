HBCU Women’s Hoops Doc Climbs Into Top 5 on Remy Network

In early May, Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball cracked the Top 10 on Remy Network. Less than a month later, it climbed even higher. The HBCU women’s basketball documentary is now featured as number four on the platform’s Top 10 Most Popular section and has also been named Remy Ma’s featured pick of the week.

The jump from Top 10 to Top 5 speaks volumes about the documentary’s momentum. However, it also says something bigger about the audience forming around HBCU sports culture on streaming.

What started as a feature documentary following a turbulent season inside Johnson C. Smith women’s basketball has now become one of the fastest-rising sports titles on a platform built around hip-hop culture, creator ownership, and independent storytelling.

A Fast Rise on a Growing Platform

Launched in late 2025, Remy Network was created by hip-hop legend Remy Ma as a platform for independent creators and culture-driven storytelling.

Since then, the network has expanded rapidly.

The app debuted inside the App Store’s Top 50 shortly after launch and quickly generated more than 1.6 million minutes of watch time in its first weeks online. Since then, the platform has continued expanding across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and additional connected TV platforms.

Now, sports storytelling is becoming part of that growth.

Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball sits alongside scripted dramas, music-driven programming, documentaries, and reality-style content that connects directly with the network’s audience.

The fit feels natural.

HBCU culture and hip-hop culture have always shared the same energy. Both come from communities that built their own lanes, created their own audiences, and carried their stories without waiting for approval from traditional media.

That connection is showing up in the numbers.

From the Locker Room to Streaming Momentum

Originally, Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball was supposed to expand the “HBCU Hard Knocks” format established by Brick x Brick with JCSU Football.

However, the story changed midseason.

The departure of head coach Monterika Warren reshaped both the season and the project’s structure. Instead of turning the story into an episodic series, the production shifted toward a feature documentary focused on instability, leadership changes, locker room tension, and a young roster trying to find itself in real time.

That honesty became part of the film’s identity.

The documentary never tried to present a perfect season. Instead, it leaned into the emotional reality of HBCU athletics and the pressure of trying to build something while the cameras are rolling.

Now, audiences are responding.

The Brick x Brick Franchise Keeps Growing

The rise of the women’s basketball documentary also continues the expansion of the broader Brick x Brick franchise.

Brick x Brick with JCSU Football — widely described by viewers as an “HBCU Hard Knocks” style series — is currently available on Prime Video and Filmhub’s Relay platform.

That series follows Johnson C. Smith football’s transformation from a long-struggling program into a CIAA championship contender and helped establish the embedded storytelling style that now carries over into the women’s basketball project.

As the franchise expands across multiple streaming platforms, the audience for HBCU sports documentaries continues to grow.

More Than a Ranking

The Top 5 placement feels bigger than a number.

It reflects a growing connection among HBCU sports, streaming culture, and creator-led platforms that understand their audiences.

A Black woman-owned network placing an HBCU women’s basketball documentary among its most popular titles feels significant in its own right.

And the speed of the rise — from newly added title to Top 5 featured content in under a month — suggests the audience was already waiting for stories like this.

Where to Watch

Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball is now streaming on Remy Network and Filmhub’s Relay platform.