SWAC Baseball bracket set after dramatic end of regular season

The road to the 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament is officially set after a chaotic and high-stakes final day of the regular season reshaped the standings across the conference.

Bethune-Cookman closed the regular season as SWAC champions, while Southern and Florida A&M surged into the postseason on lengthy winning streaks. Meanwhile, Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff locked up the final tournament spots after entering the weekend still battling for positioning.

The 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament will take place May 20-24 at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bethune-Cookman clinches regular-season title

Bethune-Cookman secured the SWAC regular season championship by finishing conference play at 23-7 after dominating Grambling State 12-1 in seven innings on Saturday.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 37-18 overall and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. B-CU enters postseason play after setting a program record for regular-season wins earlier in the week.

Grambling State, despite the loss, still secured the No. 5 seed after finishing 18-12 in SWAC play.

Southern and Florida A&M finish hot

Southern completed one of the strongest finishes in the league with a 15-13 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday. The Jaguars closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak and claimed the No. 2 seed at 20-7 in conference play.

Florida A&M also enters the tournament red hot.

The Rattlers edged Texas Southern 9-8 in Tallahassee to finish 22-8 in SWAC competition while extending their winning streak to six games. FAMU earned the No. 3 seed and will immediately see Texas Southern again in the opening round of the tournament.

Texas Southern dropped seven straight games to end the season but still qualified as the No. 6 seed at 15-12 in conference play.

Alabama State locks down No. 4 seed

Alabama State completed a road sweep of Alcorn State with a 14-10 victory in Lorman, Mississippi.

The Hornets finished the regular season 20-10 in conference play and secured the No. 4 seed entering Birmingham. Alabama State enters the tournament having won four consecutive games.

Jackson State earns edge over UAPB

Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 12-6 on Saturday in a game that ultimately helped determine tournament positioning.

Both teams finished 16-14 in SWAC play, but Jackson State claimed the No. 7 seed while UAPB settled into the No. 8 spot.

The Tigers finished the regular season 26-25 overall, while the Golden Lions closed at 23-32.

Prairie View closes season with win

Prairie View A&M ended its season with a 14-4 victory over Mississippi Valley State in eight innings.

Although the Panthers missed the tournament, they closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

Final 2026 SWAC baseball standings

Team SWAC Record Overall Record Seed Bethune-Cookman 23-7 37-18 No. 1 Southern 20-7 27-21 No. 2 Florida A&M 22-8 27-22 No. 3 Alabama State 20-10 30-21 No. 4 Grambling State 18-12 21-30 No. 5 Texas Southern 15-12 21-22 No. 6 Jackson State 16-14 26-25 No. 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 16-14 23-32 No. 8

2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament first-round matchups (EST)

All times below have been converted to Eastern Time.

Wednesday, May 20

No. 3 Florida A&M vs. No. 6 Texas Southern — 10 a.m. ET

No. 4 Alabama State vs. No. 5 Grambling State — 1 p.m. ET

No. 2 Southern vs. No. 7 Jackson State — 4 p.m. ET

No. 1 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 7 p.m. ET

Rickwood Field hosts championship week

The tournament will once again be played at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, one of the most iconic baseball venues in America.

The double-elimination format runs through May 24, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

With multiple teams entering the postseason on major winning streaks and several clubs already proving they can beat anyone in the league, the 2026 SWAC Baseball Tournament could be one of the conference’s most competitive tournaments in recent memory.