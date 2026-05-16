FAMU softball season ends at NCAA Tournament

Florida A&M softball saw its historic 2026 season come to an end Saturday afternoon as the Rattlers fell 6-0 to Texas State in an elimination game at the NCAA Gainesville Regional.

The loss closes one of the most important seasons in program history. FAMU captured the 2026 SWAC softball championship and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time as a member of the SWAC.

While the Rattlers leave Gainesville without a regional victory, the foundation established during this postseason run may signal a new era for the program.

FAMU battles Texas State deep into the game

Florida A&M stayed within striking distance for much of the afternoon behind a complete-game effort from graduate pitcher Samantha Smith.

Texas State scored its first run in the second inning when Sami Hood delivered a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing home Karmyn Bass for a 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats added another run in the third inning after Kat Zarate doubled to right field to score Harley Vestal.

Texas State created separation in the fifth inning with back-to-back RBI hits from Aiyana Coleman and Zarate to extend the advantage to 4-0 before adding two insurance runs in the seventh.

Despite the final score, the Rattlers continued to compete until the final inning.

Seventh-inning rally shows FAMU’s fight

Florida A&M’s best scoring opportunity came in the seventh inning.

Amya Ramos opened the frame with a single to right field, one of just two hits recorded by the Rattlers all afternoon. Braxtyn Battle followed with a walk to place runners on first and second.

Pinch runner Michaela Fernandez later advanced to third base after a flyout by Keeleigh Spooner moved both runners into scoring position.

With a chance to put pressure on Texas State late in the game, Jordan Douglas stepped to the plate representing the tying run. However, the Bobcats escaped the threat with a strikeout to end the contest.

The inning reflected the identity FAMU carried throughout the season — resilient, aggressive and unwilling to quit under pressure.

Samantha Smith closes career with complete-game effort

Graduate pitcher Samantha Smith delivered another gritty outing in the final appearance of her collegiate career.

Smith worked all seven innings and threw 129 pitches while allowing six runs on 11 hits with one strikeout.

Texas State starter Emma Strood controlled the game from the circle, tossing a complete-game shutout while allowing only two hits and striking out four.

Historic season establishes new standard for FAMU softball

The Rattlers finished the season 32-22 overall after winning the SWAC Tournament championship and earning the conference’s automatic NCAA bid.

The appearance marked Florida A&M’s 14th NCAA Regional appearance overall and the first as a SWAC member.

FAMU also produced several defining moments during the postseason, including Braxtyn Battle’s walk-off hit in the SWAC championship game against Southern and the program’s return to national relevance under the brightest spotlight in college softball.

Although the season ended Saturday, the Rattlers leave Gainesville with momentum, experience and a renewed belief in what the program can become moving forward.

Florida A&M vs. Texas State final score

Team R H E Texas State 6 11 0 Florida A&M 0 2 0

Key performers

Florida A&M

Amya Ramos: 1-for-3

Amari Brown: 1-for-3, double

Samantha Smith: 7.0 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 129 pitches

Texas State

Kat Zarate: 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Karmyn Bass: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Emma Strood: Complete-game shutout, 2 H, 4 strikeouts