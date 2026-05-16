Howard softball eliminated from NCAA Tournament

Howard softball saw its 2026 season come to an end Saturday afternoon as the Bison fell 4-2 to Marshall in an elimination game at the NCAA Durham Regional inside Duke’s Smith Family Stadium.

The loss closed another historic season for Howard, which captured its second straight MEAC softball championship and made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in program history.

Despite the defeat, the Bison battled throughout the afternoon and held an early lead against a Marshall team that entered the regional with 36 wins.

Howard jumps out early against Marshall

Howard struck first in the second inning and took advantage of defensive miscues to build a 2-0 advantage.

Cheyenne Castille opened the inning with a single to right field before Amirah Lenon reached on a throwing error by Marshall third baseman Sydni Burko. Castille scored on the play to give the Bison a 1-0 lead.

Howard added another run in the third inning after Aniyah Whipper singled and later scored when Castille worked an RBI walk with the bases loaded.

The Bison threatened for more in the inning after Taylor Ames-Alexand singled through the left side and Makyia Taylor reached on another Marshall error, but the Thundering Herd escaped further damage.

Marshall responds with timely power

Marshall answered immediately in the bottom of the third inning.

Paige Simpson reached on an infield bunt single before Burko launched a two-run home run to left field, tying the game at 2-2.

The Thundering Herd took control in the fourth when Abby Darnley delivered a two-run homer to left field that scored Haleigh Adkins and gave Marshall a 4-2 lead.

Howard continued to fight offensively but could not find the key hit late in the game.

The Bison had a prime opportunity in the fifth inning after Ames-Alexand doubled to right field and Ariyah Allen entered as a pinch runner. However, Marshall turned a key defensive play at the plate to keep Howard from cutting into the deficit.

Pitching effort keeps Howard close

Howard used three pitchers in the contest.

Julia Holt took the loss after allowing four earned runs across three innings. Aiko Conaway kept Marshall quiet in relief, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while Destiny Calloway recorded the final out of the sixth inning.

Marshall finished with six hits while Howard collected five.

Maryn Jordan recorded a hit in her final game as a Bison, while Ames-Alexand finished 2-for-4 with a double. Castille added a hit and RBI, and Whipper scored one of Howard’s two runs.

Historic season for Howard softball

Although the season ended one win short of an NCAA Regional victory, Howard once again proved it belongs on the national stage.

The Bison finished the year 28-18 overall and claimed consecutive MEAC Tournament championships under head coach Tori Tyson.

Howard also continued to elevate the profile of HBCU softball nationally behind a roster led by MEAC Player of the Year Maryn Jordan and MEAC Pitcher of the Year Aiko Conaway.

The NCAA Tournament appearance marked another milestone for a program that has quickly become one of the top softball teams in Black college athletics.

Howard vs. Marshall final score

Team R H E Howard 2 5 0 Marshall 4 6 3

Key performers

Howard

Taylor Ames-Alexand: 2-for-4, double

Cheyenne Castille: 1-for-2, RBI

Maryn Jordan: 1-for-4

Aiko Conaway: 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts

Marshall

Sydni Burko: 2-run HR

Abby Darnley: 2-run HR

Paige Simpson: 2 hits