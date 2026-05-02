SWAC Baseball weekend fires off from Wrigley Field

Friday’s SWAC baseball slate delivered big offense, key wins in the standings race, and a pair of weather postponements that will shift attention to Saturday’s games.

Bethune-Cookman continued to separate itself at the top of the standings, Prairie View A&M delivered a statement win in Chicago, and Southern stayed firmly in the contender tier with a dominant performance.

Two series—Alabama State vs. Texas Southern and Alcorn State vs. Jackson State—were postponed due to weather and will begin Saturday.

Prairie View A&M 15, Alabama A&M 11 (Wrigley Field – Chicago)

Prairie View A&M put together one of its most explosive offensive performances of the season, defeating Alabama A&M 15–11 in a showcase game at Wrigley Field.

The Panthers used multiple big innings, including four runs in both the sixth and eighth, to build a lead it would not relinquish. The Panthers finished with 15 runs on 12 hits, capitalizing on Alabama A&M defensive mistakes throughout the game.

Alabama A&M made things interesting late with a five-run ninth inning, but the early damage proved too much to overcome. The win provides Prairie View with a boost of momentum, while Alabama A&M continues to search for consistency in conference play.

Bethune-Cookman Sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff (16–9, 6–4)

Bethune-Cookman strengthened its hold on first place in the SWAC with a doubleheader sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In Game 1, the Wildcats outslugged UAPB 16–9 behind a dominant offensive performance. Bethune-Cookman broke the game open with a six-run third inning and continued to apply pressure throughout. Arkansas-Pine Bluff collected 13 hits but was undone by four errors and an inability to contain the Wildcats lineup.

In Game 2, Bethune-Cookman completed the sweep with a 6–4 win, using timely power and steady pitching down the stretch. The Wildcats showed balance across both games, combining explosive offense with clutch late-game execution.

With the sweep, Bethune-Cookman continues to create separation at the top of the conference standings.

Southern 12, Mississippi Valley State 2

Southern delivered one of the most complete performances of the day in a 12–2 win over Mississippi Valley State.

The Jaguars totaled 17 hits and jumped out to an early lead, never allowing Valley to recover. Glenn Green III led the offensive surge with four RBIs, while Bobby Spencer earned the win after throwing seven shutout innings.

Mississippi Valley managed just two runs late and continues to struggle, while Southern remains firmly in the race near the top of the standings.

Postponed Games

Two Friday matchups were postponed due to weather and will now be played Saturday:

Alabama State vs. Texas Southern

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State

These games could have significant implications for positioning in the tightly contested upper half of the SWAC standings.

What It Means for the SWAC Standings

Bethune-Cookman continues to separate itself as the top team in the conference, while Southern remains in strong position among the contenders.

Prairie View’s win provides a late-season spark, and Saturday’s rescheduled games will now carry added weight as teams look to gain ground heading into the final stretch of the regular season.