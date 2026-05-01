HBCU hires former SEC star, NBA vet as head coach

NBA veteran Todd Day, Sr. is officially the new head men’s basketball coach at Edward Waters, giving the HBCU program a proven name with a track record of building teams.

Edward Waters University Athletics announced Day as the Tigers’ head coach during a press conference on campus in Jacksonville, Florida. The move removes the interim tag from Day, who joined the program early during the 2025–26 season.

Day helped steady the Tigers after taking over. Edward Waters finished 15-16 overall and 12-12 in SIAC play under his leadership.

That record may not jump off the page. But the program showed signs of direction, energy and competitiveness. Now Day gets a full offseason to shape the roster, staff and culture in his image.

NBA experience meets HBCU opportunity

Day brings name recognition from his playing career. He was a standout at Arkansas before becoming an NBA first-round draft pick in 1992.

His professional background gives Edward Waters a coach who has seen the game at its highest levels. But his coaching résumé matters just as much.

Before arriving at Edward Waters, Day had a successful run at Philander Smith University. He led the NAIA program to back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2022–23 and 2023–24.

That run included a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Championship in 2024. It also strengthened his reputation as a coach capable of building a winning program.

Edward Waters is betting that same blueprint can work in the SIAC.

Edward Waters looks for next step

Day’s teams have been known for toughness, tempo and defensive pressure. That style fits well in a league where physical play and guard depth often decide games.

Edward Waters also emphasized Day’s commitment beyond the court. His programs have focused on academics, discipline and personal development.

That matters at an HBCU where basketball success is only part of the mission.

As full-time head coach, Day will oversee recruiting, player development, game preparation, staff leadership and community engagement. His job now is to turn a stabilizing season into a sustainable climb.

The Tigers showed enough last season to believe there is a foundation. Day now gets the chance to build on it.

For Edward Waters, this hire brings experience, credibility and momentum. For Day, it is another opportunity to prove he can turn potential into wins.