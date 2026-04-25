UNC basketball’s James Brown transfers to Howard

UNC basketball transfer James Brown is headed to Howard University. He gives the reigning MEAC champion a frontcourt addition with ACC size and a family connection to the Bison.

Brown, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Aurora, Ill., is transferring from North Carolina to Howard, according to CBB Central. The move gives Howard a young interior piece as it tries to reload after a championship season and another NCAA Tournament appearance. Brown’s came from Link Academy in Branson, Mo., where he played before joining the Tar Heels.

Howard adds size after portal loss

This is a needed pickup for Howard after Cedric Taylor III, one of the top players on the roster, entered the transfer portal. Taylor was a major part of Howard’s MEAC title run after arriving from Morehouse. He averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the regular season, according to CBS Sports.

Taylor’s departure left Howard needing production, size and upside. Brown may not arrive with big college numbers, but he brings a high-major frame and developmental potential. That matters in the MEAC, where rim protection, rebounding and physicality can swing games quickly.

James Brown brings UNC basketball experience

Brown played sparingly at UNC, appearing in nine games during the 2025-26 season. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds before undergoing season-ending surgery in February, according to On3.

As a freshman, Brown played in 18 games. He totaled 21 points and 15 rebounds while making 10 of 14 shots from the field. His best freshman scoring game came against La Salle, when he scored six points on 3-of-4 shooting. He also scored four points in a home win over NC State and grabbed four rebounds against Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament.

Before UNC, Brown played at Link Academy, where he averaged 7.3 points and led the team with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also had a team-high 29 blocks and shot .571 from the field.

A Howard connection in the family

This move is not just about basketball opportunity. Brown’s father, Courtney Brown, played football at Howard. That gives this transfer a little more texture than a standard portal pickup.

Howard is coming off a MEAC championship season, but the portal has already changed the math. Landing James Brown from UNC gives the Bison a chance to replace some frontcourt value while adding a player with room to grow. For Howard, this is the kind of swing a championship program has to take.