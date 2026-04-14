HBCU Marching Bands: Women Who Lead (P3)

In HBCU football, many times the marching band is a bigger draw than the sport. Halftime becomes the main event, and often, the electrifying entrances of the bands rival the action on the field itself. Thousands remain for the famed “Fifth Quarter,” holding on to every note long after a three-hour game has ended.

From the thunder of the drums to the power of the tubas and the grace of the flag corps, the pageantry of HBCU marching bands stands in a class of its own. This excellence has carried them to the world’s biggest stages. From Super Bowls and the Tournament of Roses Parade to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Presidential Inaugurations. HBCU bands are not just entertainment—they are a cultural force in high demand.

At the center of it all are the drum majors—the field generals of the band. They set the tone for pregame and halftime, commanding attention with precision, charisma, and show-stopping performances. Whether through backbends, acrobatics, or perfectly timed movements, the spotlight often begins with them.

For decades, women have made their mark in this prestigious role. From pioneers like Felicia Carter-Johnson of Tennessee State’s “Aristocrat of Bands” to trailblazers like Cori Bostic, who became the first female drum major of Florida A&M’s Marching “100” in 2018, these women have carried the tradition forward with excellence and pride.

HBCU Gameday reached out to women drum majors

HBCU Gameday solicited the support of all those in the HBCU sphere to help us identify these remarkable women. The response has been amazing and we thank each of you who pointed us in the direction of these HBCU legends so we could honor them properly. We now present these amazing women as a tribute during Women’s History Month.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we honor these queens who answered the call, broke barriers, and built lasting legacies as drum majors of HBCU marching bands.

Oluwamodupe Oloyede ““Dupe””

Oloyede attends Florida A&M University and served as head drum major for the The Marching 100 during 2025-2026 season. She served the previous season as a member of the drum major corps. She was a part of the 2024-2025 edition of the Marching “100” that was named ESPN Band of the Year. She made history in June 2025 as the first female head drum major for the “Marching 100″. As a senior theatre major, she leads the band musically and manages field routines, marking a significant milestone in the band’s 79-year history. She recently pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, where she integrated her band movements in her initiate show. Her leadership and presence helped carry forward the proud tradition of excellence within HBCU marching bands, representing discipline, musicality, and the continued rise of women in drum major leadership. This semester alone she has led the band in a commercial for the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael.” She’s also been featured on a promo for the NBA on Prime featuring Common. And if that wasn’t enough, she performed at the Academy Awards with Miles Caton, Buddy Guy, Raphael Sadiq and Misty Copeland.

Latricia Richardson “Trish”

Richardson attended Shaw University and served as drum major for the Platinum Sound Marching Band during 2023-2026. I am the fourth female drum major at Shaw University. In 2023, I got elected as the Assistant Drum Major and eventually became the Head Drum Major in 2025. I have led the band in football games, church services, elections, and many other gigs the band performed in.

Ah’nyah Samuel “Queen B”

Samuel attended Clark Atlanta University and served as drum major for the CAU Mighty Marching Panthers during 2024-2025. I was the first female drum major in seven consecutive years. Her leadership and presence helped carry forward the proud tradition of excellence within HBCU marching bands, representing discipline, musicality, and the continued rise of women in drum major leadership.

April Shell

Shell attended South Carolina State University and served as drum major for the The Marching 101 during 1997. She was the first woman drum major at SCSU. She is a member of Tau Beta Sigma. Her leadership and presence helped carry forward the proud tradition of excellence within HBCU marching bands. The Marching “101” has been a staple in the MEAC for decades and she was proud to lead the historic group in 1997.

LaQuantas Shepherd

Shepherd attended Tuskegee University and served as drum major for the Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Piper Band (TU MCP) during 2003 and 2004. LaQuantas was the first female drum major at Tuskegee University. She tried out in high school at Pensacola High School and didn’t get chosen, in 1999 and was devastated. She went to the band director (Warren L. Duncan) in 2003 at Tuskegee.

“I wanted to try out (prior to, they didn’t allow females to try out.) He said ok! Through hard work, she ended up getting position. God had something better in store because she ended up being the very first female drum major at Tuskegee. It was an awesome experience. Came with challenges, being the first female, (and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha), but she wouldn’t trade it.

Diamon Taylor

Taylor attended Prairie View A&M University and served as drum major for the The Marching Storm during 2017-2018 (The Category 5 Drum Majors). For the first time 2017- 2018 two female drum majors marched on the same line together. Diamon Taylor and Savannah Sargent.

Katima Underwood

Underwood attended North Carolina A&T and served as drum major for the Blue and a gold Marching Machine during 2005. She was the second female drum major. She was also President of the Theta Zeta chapter of Tau Beta Sigma and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She spent countless hours serving the band in various capacities. She came from a corps style band and had never seen a show style band, therefore she had to adapt her mindset to be successful in the Blue and Gold Marching Machine. She adapted and achieved the honor of drum major.

Quanda Watkins

Watkins attended Tennessee State University and served as drum major for the Aristocrats of Bands during 1991. 2nd female drum major at TSU. She was also the woman, at that time, in jazz band, playing trombone.

Shanice Wormley

Wormley served as an assistant drum major from 2015-2016 and head drum major 2016-2017. She plays alto and tenor sax. She is a bandswoman through and through. She is a Spring 2016 initiate of the Theta Phi Chapter of Tau Beta Sigma.