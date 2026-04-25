Miami Dolphins draft well-traveled Kevin Coleman Jr.

The Miami Dolphins has drafted Kevin Coleman Jr., a wide receiver who started his career at Jackson State, in the NFL Draft.



Coleman was selected in the fifth round with the No. 177 overall pick, adding a versatile wide receiver and return option. He took a winding road from the SWAC to the SEC before reaching the NFL.

Jackson State launched Kevin Coleman

Before Coleman became a Missouri draft pick, he was one of the biggest recruiting wins of the Deion Sanders era at Jackson State.



A four-star prospect from St. Louis, Coleman arrived at Jackson State in 2022 as part of a loaded roster led by Shedeur Sanders. His commitment showed that blue-chip offensive talent was willing to bet on an HBCU program with national attention, NFL pedigree and a new recruiting swagger.



Coleman did not sit around waiting for his moment. He became one of Shedeur Sanders’ reliable targets as a freshman. Coleman caught 33 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns as Jackson State went 12-1, won the SWAC and reached the Celebration Bowl.



He also produced on the biggest HBCU stage. Coleman had seven catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 Celebration Bowl loss to North Carolina Central.

Kevin Coleman runs on to the field at Missisippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

From Jackson State to the SEC

Coleman’s journey did not stay in one place.

After Jackson State, he transferred to Louisville. He later moved to Mississippi State, where his production grew. Coleman’s 74 receptions in 2024 ranked fourth in a single season in Bulldogs history, and his 932 receiving yards ranked fifth.

Coleman then finished his college career at Missouri. In 2025, he led the Tigers with 66 receptions and 732 receiving yards.

Miami Dolphins get a proven playmaker

For the Miami Dolphins, Coleman brings experience, route versatility and return-game value. Across stops at Jackson State, Louisville, Mississippi State and Missouri, he proved he could adjust to new systems and still produce.

For Jackson State, his selection is another reminder of the Deion Sanders era’s reach. Coleman was not drafted as an HBCU player because he finished at Missouri. But his foundation was built in Jackson State. He caught passes from Shedeur Sanders while helping push HBCU football further into the national conversation.