HBCU star jumps from D2 to D1, joins FAMU

Florida A&M landed an HBCU star from the D2 level in Breasia Coit, the 2025–2026 CIAA Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. The 6’2 center arrives with production and a reputation as a game-changing interior presence. Her decision signals a clear shift in ambition for Florida A&M University.

Coit made her presence felt in historic D2 HBCU league

Coit built her resume at Livingstone College with dominant defensive metrics and relentless rebounding. Numbers from the official NCAA statistics database reinforce her impact. She ranked 20th nationally in Division II with 61 total blocks. That presence altered offenses on a nightly basis. Additionally, she finished 18th in blocks per game at 2.10.

Production extended beyond rim protection. Coit tied for 5th nationally with 20 double-doubles. That consistency in the tough D2 HBCU league highlights both durability and effort. Rebounding defined her identity even further. She ranked 5th in total rebounds with 353 boards.

Florida A&M Gains Interior Dominance with Coit

Florida A&M now adds a productive rebounders, a category in which they ranked 8th in the conference in this past season. Her 12.2 rebounds per game ranked 4th nationally in Division II. Few players matched her motor on the glass. She also placed 5th in offensive rebounds per game at 5.0. Those second-chance opportunities often shifted momentum.

Last season, Florida A&M struggled across every major rebounding category in the SWAC. The conference features 12 teams, and the numbers placed the program firmly in the bottom tier. They finished 10th in team defensive rebounds. Rebounding margin also ranked 10th, reflecting consistent disadvantages on the glass. Offensive rebounding showed only slight improvement, as the team placed ninth. Combined team rebounds offered little relief, with an eighth-place finish overall.

Defensively, Coit controlled possessions with positioning and awareness. She tied for 23rd nationally with 7.1 defensive rebounds per game. That balance between offensive and defensive rebounding makes her a complete interior anchor. Her ability to end possessions cleanly stands out.

The transition from Livingstone to Florida A&M represents more than a change of uniform. It reflects a step into a larger competitive spotlight. Coit’s physical tools and instincts should translate well. Her presence immediately strengthens the Rattlers’ defensive ceiling.