Detroit Lions land HBCU star Erick Hunter as free agent

HBCU standout Erick Hunter is getting his NFL shot with the Detroit Lions after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The former Morgan State linebacker has signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent, giving one of the top defensive players in HBCU football a chance to prove himself at the next level. The move came shortly after the draft ended, according to reports of Hunter’s UDFA agreement with the Lions.

Erick Hunter built an NFL case

Hunter did not sneak onto the radar late. He built his case during a dominant final season at Morgan State.

The Capitol Heights, Md. native started all 12 games in 2025. He led the MEAC with 102 total tackles. He also added 53 solo stops, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, five quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and one interception.

That production matched the reputation. Hunter was a two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned HBCU All-American recognition. His profile also picked up steam during the pre-draft process after he reportedly met with 31 of 32 NFL teams.

Speed gave Detroit Lions something to study

The numbers helped, too. Hunter ran in the 4.48 range in the 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical during pre-draft testing. For a linebacker, that kind of athletic profile was hard to ignore.

Hunter’s path also speaks to the larger picture for HBCU football. No player who finished his college career at an HBCU was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. But Hunter now becomes one of the players carrying that banner into rookie minicamp and training camp.

For the Detroit Lions, this is a low-risk swing on speed, production and toughness. For Erick Hunter, it is the next step in proving that his HBCU résumé belongs on an NFL field.