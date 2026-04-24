Livingstone enters new era of Athletics

Livingstone College is entering a new era in athletics leadership.

The school has promoted Curtis J. Walker Sr. to Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Operations, signaling a strong commitment to competitive success, innovation, and community engagement. Walker brings more than 30 years of coaching and administrative experience to the role.

A Trusted Leader Steps Into a Bigger Role

Walker is no stranger to Livingstone College. He previously served as Special Assistant to the President, NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) Specialist, and Football Program Consultant, playing a key role in shaping both the administrative and athletic direction of the program. His promotion reflects the institution’s confidence in his leadership and long-term vision for Blue Bear Athletics.

“Coach Walker embodies the values, discipline, and forward-thinking leadership that define Livingstone College,” school leadership said. “His ability to build winning programs and support student-athletes makes him the right choice for this role.”

A Career Built on Winning and Development

Walker has built a reputation as a program builder throughout his career. At North Charleston High School, he served as both athletic director and head football coach, where he managed 21 athletic programs while improving academic accountability and expanding recruiting opportunities for student-athletes.

He later led Catawba College’s football program, guiding teams to conference championships, NCAA playoff appearances, and national recognition. His impact has earned him Hall of Fame honors at both the institutional and conference levels, along with recognition as a respected voice in collegiate athletics through service on national committees.

Leading in the NIL Era

At Livingstone, Walker has played a major role in advancing NIL opportunities for student-athletes. He has helped guide athletes in building their personal brands, understanding financial literacy, and securing partnerships while maintaining compliance. His work positions the program to stay competitive in the evolving landscape of college sports.

A Vision for Blue Bear Athletics

As Vice President of Athletics, Walker is focused on building a championship culture while strengthening ties between the program and the community. His vision centers on accountability, preparation, and creating an environment where student-athletes can succeed both on the field and in the classroom.

“I am honored to continue serving Livingstone College in this expanded role,” Walker said. “We will build a culture where our student-athletes thrive academically, compete at the highest level, and represent our community with pride.”

Walker’s leadership also extends beyond campus. He is the father of Jalon Walker, a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons and former standout at the University of Georgia.

Jalon Walker has already made an impact at the professional level, recording 5.5 sacks as a rookie while earning Rookie of the Week honors during the 2025 season. Before entering the NFL, he was one of the nation’s top defensive players, winning the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football.

A Defining Moment for Livingstone Athletics

Curtis Walker Sr.’s promotion represents a pivotal moment for Livingstone College Athletics. With a proven track record of leadership, player development, and program building, the Blue Bears are positioning themselves for sustained success.

The foundation is set for a future focused on excellence, growth, and a continued commitment to developing student-athletes into leaders.