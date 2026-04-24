Winston-Salem State promotes Eric Burns from interim to AD

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) announced Friday that Eric Burns will lead its Department of Athletics, following a national search. He had served as interim athletics director since October 2025 after joining WSSU in March 2025 as deputy athletics director and chief financial officer.

Burns brings more than two decades of higher education experience to the role. His background includes athletics administration, academics, student affairs and fiscal management.

That combination matters at WSSU. The Rams are trying to compete in a changing NCAA landscape while also protecting one of the strongest athletic brands in the CIAA.

“Eric Burns has done an outstanding job as interim athletics director since his appointment, and several of our athletic teams have flourished under his leadership,” WSSU Chancellor Bonita J. Brown said. “As the NCAA landscape continues to evolve, it is critical for Winston-Salem State University to maintain a competitive athletics department that enriches the lives of student-athletes while advancing the university’s mission and elevating its stature.”

WSSU made major moves under Burns

Burns’ interim run was not quiet.

One of his first major moves came in December 2025 when WSSU hired Tory Woodbury as head football coach. Woodbury is a WSSU alumnus, former NFL player and one of the most recognizable names in Ram football history.



That hire signaled a clear attempt to reconnect WSSU football with its championship past.



In April 2026, WSSU made another major move by hiring Lester “Jay” Butler as men’s basketball coach. Butler was brought in to lead one of the CIAA’s most visible basketball programs after a difficult season.



Burns also oversaw a historic championship run by the WSSU women’s basketball program. The Lady Rams captured their first CIAA Tournament title in program history in February 2026. The women’s flag football team added another title in April, repeating as CIAA champions.



Those moments gave Burns a strong case during the search process.

Burns brings financial experience

Before WSSU, Burns served as associate vice provost for budget and fiscal planning at UNC School of the Arts. He also spent nearly 15 years at UNC Greensboro, including time as senior associate athletics director for business operations.



At UNCG, Burns managed athletics fiscal operations, NCAA financial reporting and long-term budget planning. Earlier in his career, he worked at Fayetteville State University in senior fiscal management roles.



Burns earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina State University. He also holds a Master of Public Administration from Strayer University.



“Winston-Salem State has a rich tradition of academic excellence, competitive success and a strong commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the field,” Burns said. “I am proud to be part of a community that values integrity, resilience and the pursuit of greatness.”



WSSU will formally introduce Burns as athletics director on May 6. Butler will also be introduced to the Rams community that day.