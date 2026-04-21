HBCU set to hire Mike Davis as next men’s basketball coach

Mike Davis, the former Indiana head coach who also led Texas Southern and others, is reportedly the next men’s basketball coach at HBCU Mississippi Valley State. Rumours began circulating online, but the first report was first attributed to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. It was quickly echoed by other coaching-news outlets on Tuesday, April 21.



If the hire is completed, Davis would replace George Ivory. Mississippi Valley State moved on from Ivory on March 31 after four seasons. He finished 12-118 overall and 8-67 in SWAC play. His first season, when the Delta Devils went 5-27, turned out to be the high point of his tenure.

Big name for a tough rebuild

This would be a notable move for Mississippi Valley State. The program is widely viewed as one of the hardest jobs in Division I basketball. HBCU Gameday noted that limited resources, recruiting challenges and location have all made the job difficult for years.

Davis would bring name recognition and a long résumé. Davis has spent the past two seasons on Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Before that, he served as head coach at Indiana from 2000 to 2006, UAB from 2006 to 2012, Texas Southern from 2012 to 2018, and Detroit Mercy from 2018 to 2024.

For HBCU fans, Davis is best known for his run at Texas Southern. He helped that program become a regular factor in the SWAC and NCAA Tournament conversation. Now he appears set for another difficult rebuild in the same conference.

Mississippi Valley State hasn’t made the move official yet. But if Davis lands the job, Valley would be adding one of the most accomplished coaches in recent HBCU basketball history.