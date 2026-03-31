HBCU fires coach after 10 DI wins in four seasons

HBCU Mississippi Valley State, one of the toughest jobs in Division I basketball, is reportedly parting ways with coach George Ivory.

A tough HBCU homecoming

George Ivory returned to Mississippi Valley State University in 2022. The job was always going to be uphill.



Mississippi Valley has long been one of the most difficult positions in Division I basketball. Limited resources, recruiting challenges and location have defined the program for years.

Ivory’s first season ended up being his best as the Delta Devils finished 5-27 in 2022-23. They earned wins over North Alabama, Texas Southern, Jackson State, Alabama State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. That would be the high point of his tenure.

Results never improved

Things declined sharply after year one. Mississippi Valley went 1-30 in 2023-24 and followed with records of 3-28 and 3-30 over the next two seasons.



That stretch left Ivory with a 12-118 overall record. Two of those wins came against Mississippi University for Women.

Struggles in SWAC play, too

Mississippi Valley also struggled in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Ivory finished with an 8-67 record in conference games.

The SWAC remains one of the lower ranked conferences in Division I. Mississippi Valley, however, consistently finished near the bottom.

There were flashes of effort, but not enough consistency.

A veteran coach with prior success

Before returning to Valley, Ivory built a long résumé at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He coached there from 2008 through 2021 and compiled a 140-269 record during that stretch.



His biggest moment came in 2010, leading UAPB to a SWAC Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance. He also posted a 16-14 record in the 2012-13 season. He eventually took over for Lindsey Hunter, first as in interim and later as his replacement.

What’s next for Valley?

Mississippi Valley now faces another reset as the program will look for a coach who can navigate its unique challenges.

That includes recruiting against better-funded programs and building depth over time.

It is not an easy fix, but the expectation is progress.

After four seasons and 12 total wins, the program is moving in a new direction. The question is whether it will be able to find the miracle worker it needs to become competitive?