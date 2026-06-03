SWAC-TV releases its 2026 football schedule

The expansive slate includes non-conference matchups, conference showdowns, HBCU classics, homecoming games, and rivalry contests involving all 12 SWAC member institutions. Fans will be able to watch every game free through SWAC TV beginning on Aug. 29 and continuing through Thanksgiving Day.

The 2026 campaign opens with four games on Saturday, Aug. 29, highlighted by several SIAC-SWAC matchups and a classic game featuring Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Opening weekend games include:

Clark Atlanta at Grambling State

Albany State at Florida A&M

Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Miles at Alcorn State

The opening weekend continues the longstanding tradition of HBCU non-conference competition while giving fans an early look at teams expected to contend for conference championships.

Marquee matchups throughout the season

Several intriguing non-conference and conference games dot the schedule during September and October.

Among the notable contests:

Tennessee State at Alabama A&M (Sept. 12)

Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M (Sept. 19)

Tuskegee at Jackson State (Sept. 19)

Texas Southern at Alcorn State (Sept. 26)

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M (Sept. 26)

Southern at Prairie View A&M (Oct. 10)

Southern at Texas Southern (Oct. 17)

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 24)

Many of these games could have significant implications in the race for division titles and a berth in the SWAC Championship Game.

Homecoming games featured on SWAC TV

Several homecoming contests will also be carried live on the conference’s streaming platform.

Featured homecoming broadcasts include:

Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern

Alcorn State at Grambling State

Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State

Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Homecoming weekends remain among the most celebrated traditions in HBCU athletics, routinely drawing thousands of alumni and fans back to campus.

Date Matchup Aug. 29 Clark Atlanta at Grambling State Aug. 29 Albany State at Florida A&M Aug. 29 Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Aug. 29 Miles at Alcorn State Sept. 5 Miles at Alabama A&M Sept. 5 Lane at Alabama State Sept. 5 Central State at Grambling State Sept. 5 Kentucky State at Southern Sept. 12 Tennessee State at Alabama A&M Sept. 12 Lincoln vs. Mississippi Valley State Sept. 12 Stetson at Bethune-Cookman Sept. 19 Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M Sept. 19 Bowie State at Alabama A&M Sept. 19 Tuskegee at Jackson State Sept. 19 Delta State at Mississippi Valley State Sept. 19 Louisiana Christian at Southern Sept. 19 Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman Sept. 19 Central State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Sept. 26 Texas Southern at Alcorn State Sept. 26 Alabama A&M at Florida A&M Sept. 26 Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State Oct. 3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern Oct. 3 Alcorn State at Grambling State Oct. 3 Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman Oct. 3 Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State Oct. 3 Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Oct. 10 Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M Oct. 10 Southern at Prairie View A&M Oct. 10 Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State Oct. 10 Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern Oct. 10 Jackson State at Grambling State Oct. 17 Southern at Texas Southern Oct. 17 Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State Oct. 17 Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Oct. 17 Grambling State at Alabama A&M Oct. 24 Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman Oct. 31 Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Oct. 31 Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State Oct. 31 Grambling State at Texas Southern Nov. 7 Bethune-Cookman at Southern Nov. 7 Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M Nov. 7 Alabama State at Texas Southern Nov. 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State Nov. 7 Florida A&M at Alcorn State Nov. 14 Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman Nov. 14 Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Nov. 14 Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M Nov. 14 Texas Southern at Alabama A&M Nov. 21 Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State Nov. 26 Tuskegee at Alabama State (Thanksgiving Day Classic)

November brings championship implications

As the calendar turns to November, several conference matchups could help determine who advances to the SWAC Championship Game.

Florida A&M’s trip to Alcorn State on Nov. 7, Alabama State’s visit to Texas Southern, and Grambling State’s road game at Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 14 all stand out as potential swing games in the conference race.

The regular season concludes on Thanksgiving Day when Alabama State hosts Tuskegee in Montgomery.

How to watch SWAC TV

SWAC TV is the official streaming platform of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and provides fans access to live sporting events, on-demand replays, original programming, and postseason coverage.

The free service is available on:

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Android TV

Google Play

Online through SWAC TV

The platform will once again serve as a primary destination for HBCU football fans throughout the 2026 season.