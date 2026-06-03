SWAC-TV releases its 2026 football schedule

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has unveiled its 2026 SWAC TV football schedule, featuring 50 regular-season games that will stream live on the league’s free digital platform throughout the upcoming season.
The expansive slate includes non-conference matchups, conference showdowns, HBCU classics, homecoming games, and rivalry contests involving all 12 SWAC member institutions. Fans will be able to watch every game free through SWAC TV beginning on Aug. 29 and continuing through Thanksgiving Day.
SWAC football season kicks off Aug. 29
The 2026 campaign opens with four games on Saturday, Aug. 29, highlighted by several SIAC-SWAC matchups and a classic game featuring Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Opening weekend games include:
- Clark Atlanta at Grambling State
- Albany State at Florida A&M
- Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Miles at Alcorn State
The opening weekend continues the longstanding tradition of HBCU non-conference competition while giving fans an early look at teams expected to contend for conference championships.
Marquee matchups throughout the season
Several intriguing non-conference and conference games dot the schedule during September and October.
Among the notable contests:
- Tennessee State at Alabama A&M (Sept. 12)
- Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M (Sept. 19)
- Tuskegee at Jackson State (Sept. 19)
- Texas Southern at Alcorn State (Sept. 26)
- Alabama A&M at Florida A&M (Sept. 26)
- Southern at Prairie View A&M (Oct. 10)
- Southern at Texas Southern (Oct. 17)
- Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 24)
Many of these games could have significant implications in the race for division titles and a berth in the SWAC Championship Game.
Homecoming games featured on SWAC TV
Several homecoming contests will also be carried live on the conference’s streaming platform.
Featured homecoming broadcasts include:
- Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
- Alcorn State at Grambling State
- Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State
- Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
- Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Homecoming weekends remain among the most celebrated traditions in HBCU athletics, routinely drawing thousands of alumni and fans back to campus.
Full 2026 SWAC TV football schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Aug. 29
|Clark Atlanta at Grambling State
|Aug. 29
|Albany State at Florida A&M
|Aug. 29
|Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Aug. 29
|Miles at Alcorn State
|Sept. 5
|Miles at Alabama A&M
|Sept. 5
|Lane at Alabama State
|Sept. 5
|Central State at Grambling State
|Sept. 5
|Kentucky State at Southern
|Sept. 12
|Tennessee State at Alabama A&M
|Sept. 12
|Lincoln vs. Mississippi Valley State
|Sept. 12
|Stetson at Bethune-Cookman
|Sept. 19
|Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M
|Sept. 19
|Bowie State at Alabama A&M
|Sept. 19
|Tuskegee at Jackson State
|Sept. 19
|Delta State at Mississippi Valley State
|Sept. 19
|Louisiana Christian at Southern
|Sept. 19
|Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman
|Sept. 19
|Central State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Sept. 26
|Texas Southern at Alcorn State
|Sept. 26
|Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
|Sept. 26
|Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
|Oct. 3
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
|Oct. 3
|Alcorn State at Grambling State
|Oct. 3
|Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman
|Oct. 3
|Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State
|Oct. 3
|Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
|Oct. 10
|Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M
|Oct. 10
|Southern at Prairie View A&M
|Oct. 10
|Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State
|Oct. 10
|Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern
|Oct. 10
|Jackson State at Grambling State
|Oct. 17
|Southern at Texas Southern
|Oct. 17
|Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
|Oct. 17
|Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Oct. 17
|Grambling State at Alabama A&M
|Oct. 24
|Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman
|Oct. 31
|Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Oct. 31
|Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
|Oct. 31
|Grambling State at Texas Southern
|Nov. 7
|Bethune-Cookman at Southern
|Nov. 7
|Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
|Nov. 7
|Alabama State at Texas Southern
|Nov. 7
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
|Nov. 7
|Florida A&M at Alcorn State
|Nov. 14
|Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman
|Nov. 14
|Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Nov. 14
|Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M
|Nov. 14
|Texas Southern at Alabama A&M
|Nov. 21
|Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
|Nov. 26
|Tuskegee at Alabama State (Thanksgiving Day Classic)
November brings championship implications
As the calendar turns to November, several conference matchups could help determine who advances to the SWAC Championship Game.
Florida A&M’s trip to Alcorn State on Nov. 7, Alabama State’s visit to Texas Southern, and Grambling State’s road game at Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 14 all stand out as potential swing games in the conference race.
The regular season concludes on Thanksgiving Day when Alabama State hosts Tuskegee in Montgomery.
How to watch SWAC TV
SWAC TV is the official streaming platform of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and provides fans access to live sporting events, on-demand replays, original programming, and postseason coverage.
The free service is available on:
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Android TV
- Google Play
- Online through SWAC TV
The platform will once again serve as a primary destination for HBCU football fans throughout the 2026 season.