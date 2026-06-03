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SWAC-TV releases its 2026 football schedule

2026 HBCU Football SWAC
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

June 03, 2026

SWAC_Football_Field_Featured_Image

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has unveiled its 2026 SWAC TV football schedule, featuring 50 regular-season games that will stream live on the league’s free digital platform throughout the upcoming season.

The expansive slate includes non-conference matchups, conference showdowns, HBCU classics, homecoming games, and rivalry contests involving all 12 SWAC member institutions. Fans will be able to watch every game free through SWAC TV beginning on Aug. 29 and continuing through Thanksgiving Day.

SWAC football season kicks off Aug. 29

The 2026 campaign opens with four games on Saturday, Aug. 29, highlighted by several SIAC-SWAC matchups and a classic game featuring Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Opening weekend games include:

  • Clark Atlanta at Grambling State
  • Albany State at Florida A&M
  • Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Miles at Alcorn State

The opening weekend continues the longstanding tradition of HBCU non-conference competition while giving fans an early look at teams expected to contend for conference championships.

Marquee matchups throughout the season

Several intriguing non-conference and conference games dot the schedule during September and October.

Among the notable contests:

  • Tennessee State at Alabama A&M (Sept. 12)
  • Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M (Sept. 19)
  • Tuskegee at Jackson State (Sept. 19)
  • Texas Southern at Alcorn State (Sept. 26)
  • Alabama A&M at Florida A&M (Sept. 26)
  • Southern at Prairie View A&M (Oct. 10)
  • Southern at Texas Southern (Oct. 17)
  • Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 24)

Many of these games could have significant implications in the race for division titles and a berth in the SWAC Championship Game.

Several homecoming contests will also be carried live on the conference’s streaming platform.

Featured homecoming broadcasts include:

  • Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
  • Alcorn State at Grambling State
  • Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State
  • Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
  • Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Homecoming weekends remain among the most celebrated traditions in HBCU athletics, routinely drawing thousands of alumni and fans back to campus.

Full 2026 SWAC TV football schedule

DateMatchup
Aug. 29Clark Atlanta at Grambling State
Aug. 29Albany State at Florida A&M
Aug. 29Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Aug. 29Miles at Alcorn State
Sept. 5Miles at Alabama A&M
Sept. 5Lane at Alabama State
Sept. 5Central State at Grambling State
Sept. 5Kentucky State at Southern
Sept. 12Tennessee State at Alabama A&M
Sept. 12Lincoln vs. Mississippi Valley State
Sept. 12Stetson at Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 19Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M
Sept. 19Bowie State at Alabama A&M
Sept. 19Tuskegee at Jackson State
Sept. 19Delta State at Mississippi Valley State
Sept. 19Louisiana Christian at Southern
Sept. 19Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 19Central State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 26Texas Southern at Alcorn State
Sept. 26Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
Sept. 26Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
Oct. 3Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
Oct. 3Alcorn State at Grambling State
Oct. 3Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 3Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 3Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
Oct. 10Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M
Oct. 10Southern at Prairie View A&M
Oct. 10Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State
Oct. 10Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern
Oct. 10Jackson State at Grambling State
Oct. 17Southern at Texas Southern
Oct. 17Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 17Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 17Grambling State at Alabama A&M
Oct. 24Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 31Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 31Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 31Grambling State at Texas Southern
Nov. 7Bethune-Cookman at Southern
Nov. 7Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 7Alabama State at Texas Southern
Nov. 7Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
Nov. 7Florida A&M at Alcorn State
Nov. 14Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 14Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 14Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M
Nov. 14Texas Southern at Alabama A&M
Nov. 21Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 26Tuskegee at Alabama State (Thanksgiving Day Classic)

November brings championship implications

As the calendar turns to November, several conference matchups could help determine who advances to the SWAC Championship Game.

Florida A&M’s trip to Alcorn State on Nov. 7, Alabama State’s visit to Texas Southern, and Grambling State’s road game at Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 14 all stand out as potential swing games in the conference race.

The regular season concludes on Thanksgiving Day when Alabama State hosts Tuskegee in Montgomery.

How to watch SWAC TV

SWAC TV is the official streaming platform of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and provides fans access to live sporting events, on-demand replays, original programming, and postseason coverage.

The free service is available on:

  • Roku
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Google Play
  • Online through SWAC TV

The platform will once again serve as a primary destination for HBCU football fans throughout the 2026 season.

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