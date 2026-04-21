HBCU Athletic Conference grows to 16

HAWKINS, Texas — Jarvis Christian University has been unanimously approved for membership in the HBCU Athletic Conference. It will become the league’s 16th member starting in the 2026–27 academic year.

The decision was announced Tuesday by the conference’s Council of Presidents. University leadership and conference officials framed the move as both historic and strategic for the future of HBCU athletics. With the addition of Jarvis Christian, the HBCUAC now stands as the largest HBCU conference in the country.

Conference commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes emphasized the significance of the moment.

“Jarvis Christian University is a distinguished institution with a proud legacy of academic excellence and community impact,” Barnes said. “We are thrilled to welcome JCU into the HBCUAC family.”

University president Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt called the move a milestone as the school approaches its 115th year.

“Moving to become a part of the HBCUAC is historical in its precedence,” Lee-Pruitt said. “It allows for increased camaraderie and competition with institutions that reflect missions and visions aligned with our institution’s.”



Athletic director Bobby Ladner pointed to the opportunity for growth within a conference built on shared values.

“This new HBCU Athletic Conference is built upon equality, fair competition, and collaboration,” Ladner said. “It is a culture that fits Jarvis and allows us to pour back into our student-athletes.”



The HBCUAC, which competes at the NAIA level, has positioned itself as a rising force in college athletics. The conference secured a landmark media rights deal in 2022 and rebranded from the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 2024 to better reflect its identity and membership.



Jarvis Christian’s addition strengthens that momentum. The university brings more than a century of history as a historically Black institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). It offers associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs while emphasizing holistic student development.



For Jarvis Christian, the move signals an investment in athletics and institutional visibility. For the HBCUAC, it represents continued expansion in a competitive and evolving landscape.