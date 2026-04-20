Former HBCU football player has his Wrestlemania moment

A former HBCU student athlete has reached one of the biggest stages in sports entertainment after Wrestlemania on Sunday night. Trick Williams, a former Hampton University football player, captured the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 42 Night 2 on April 19, defeating Sami Zayn in front of a packed crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The victory marks the first United States Championship for Williams and a defining moment in his rise within WWE.

WrestleMania Moment Seals the Win

The match featured high drama, including interference from rapper Lil Yachty, which helped shift momentum in Williams’ favor.

With the opening created, Williams delivered his signature “Trick Shot” finisher to secure the win.

After the match, Williams reflected on the journey that led to the moment.

“I’ve been through the ups and the downs… today we put the world on notice.”

A Family Moment on the Biggest Stage

The victory was made even more meaningful by the presence of his family.

Williams shared that his mother attended the event despite recently undergoing knee replacement surgery.

“My mama was out there… she had a knee replacement about a month ago,” he said. “She told me, ‘there’s no way I’m missing your first WrestleMania.’”

The moment nearly brought him to tears as he celebrated one of the biggest achievements of his career.

From Hampton University to WWE Gold

Before becoming a WWE champion, Trick Williams — born Matrick Belton — built his foundation at an HBCU.

He played wide receiver at Hampton University from 2012 to 2013 on a full scholarship, competing for the Pirates before transferring to South Carolina.

Williams said his decision to attend Hampton came down to opportunity and fit.

“I had two offers… South Carolina State (where his father played) and Hampton University,” he said. “Hampton had an air raid offense… it was the home by the sea.”

Betting on Himself

Despite enjoying his time at Hampton, Williams made a difficult decision to leave and pursue a bigger opportunity.

“I had big dreams… to play in the NFL,” he said. “I didn’t see my future taking me there the way things were going.”

He transferred to the University of South Carolina, walking on and earning his place through hard work and determination.

A Journey Built on Work Ethic

Williams’ football background shaped the mindset that carried him into wrestling.

“I’ve been playing football since I was four years old… it’s a large part of who I am,” he said.

After his football career ended, he transitioned into WWE, where his athleticism and personality quickly made him a rising star.

A Breakthrough Moment for an HBCU Alum

Williams’ WrestleMania victory represents years of persistence.

From:

Hampton University football

Walking on at South Carolina

Grinding through WWE development

He has now reached championship status on the biggest stage.

HBCU Impact on a Global Stage

Williams’ journey highlights the growing impact of HBCU athletes beyond traditional sports paths.

From Hampton University to WrestleMania, his story reflects how HBCUs continue to produce talent capable of shining on the world stage.