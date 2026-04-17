SWAC baseball weekend heats up with three way tie

The race for the SWAC baseball title is heating up.

Entering this weekend, Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern and Florida A&M are tied for first place at 12-3 in conference play, setting the stage for a critical slate of series across the league.

With multiple teams still within striking distance, every game this weekend could shift the standings.

Three Teams Share First Place

The top of the SWAC standings remains crowded:

Bethune-Cookman — 12-3 (26-11 overall)

— 12-3 (26-11 overall) Texas Southern — 12-3 (17-11 overall)

— 12-3 (17-11 overall) Florida A&M — 12-3 (17-17 overall)

Just behind them:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 10-5

— 10-5 Alabama State, Southern, Grambling State — all 8-7

The tight grouping means a sweep or series loss could dramatically impact the conference race.

Key Series to Watch This Weekend

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

One of the most important matchups features Texas Southern on the road against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Texas Southern is tied for first

UAPB sits just two games back

A strong weekend from UAPB could pull them into the title race, while Texas Southern will look to protect its spot at the top.

Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M

Florida A&M returns home looking to bounce back after a recent loss.

FAMU enters tied for first

Mississippi Valley State sits at 7-8 in conference play

The Rattlers have an opportunity to hold their position with a strong showing in Tallahassee.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman will host Alabama A&M in a series that could help solidify its place at the top.

Bethune-Cookman enters on a three-game winning streak

Alabama A&M is looking to play spoiler

The Wildcats will aim to take care of business at home.

Mid-Tier Matchups with Big Implications

Alabama State at Jackson State

Alabama State and Jackson State meet in a series that could impact the middle of the standings.

Alabama State sits at 8-7

Jackson State is trying to climb from 6-9

A series win could move either team closer to the top tier.

Southern at Alcorn State

Southern enters the weekend on a four-game winning streak.

The Jaguars are tied at 8-7

Alcorn State is looking to break out of the bottom of the standings

Southern has a chance to continue its momentum.

Prairie View A&M at Grambling State

Grambling State will try to snap a losing streak at home.

Grambling sits at 8-7 despite recent struggles

Prairie View A&M is seeking a turnaround

What’s at Stake in the SWAC Race

With three teams tied for first and several more within reach, the SWAC baseball standings remain wide open.

Key factors this weekend:

Can the leaders separate from the pack?

Will Arkansas-Pine Bluff close the gap?

Which mid-tier teams can make a move?

With multiple conference series running from Friday through Sunday, the standings could look very different by the end of the weekend.