WSSU names Jay Butler new men’s basketball coach

Jay Butler has officially jumped from one HBCU blue blood to another as the Virginia Union product was confirmed as WSSU head coach.

As first reported by HBCU Gameday, Butler replaces Corey Thompson who was dismissed on Feb. 14.

“I am honored to join Winston-Salem State University and lead this historic program,” Butler said. “WSSU has a proud tradition, passionate supporters and a strong commitment to student success. I look forward to building a championship culture that reflects the values of this university and prepares our student-athletes for success on and off the court. I am deeply aware of the legacy that has been built here, and I am committed to honoring that tradition while building something this community is proud of for years to come.”

His career includes a 372-239 record, nine 20-win seasons and eight NCAA Division II tournament appearances. He was named CIAA Coach of the Year for the third time during the 2025-2026 season.

Jay Butler led Virginia Union to the 2018 CIAA Tournament title. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





“Jay Butler brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success,” said Eric Burns, interim director of athletics. “Throughout this national search, we sought a leader who could elevate our program competitively while developing young men both in competition and in life. Coach Butler embodies those qualities, and we are excited to welcome him to Ram Nation.”

WSSU in need of quick rebuild



Butler inherits a proud HBCU program looking to get back in the CIAA and national mix. WSSU went 7-19 last season, ending the year on a 13-game losing streak.



Chancellor Bonita J. Brown said Butler’s appointment reflects the university’s continued investment in athletics as a key component of the student experience and institutional visibility.



“Winston-Salem State University is committed to excellence in all areas, including athletics,” Brown said. “Coach Butler’s experience, leadership and commitment to student-athlete development make him an outstanding choice to lead our men’s basketball program. We are excited about the future of Rams basketball under his leadership.”