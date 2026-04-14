HBCU baseball squad knocks off nationally-ranked Florida Gators

Bethune-Cookman delivered a statement week, as the HBCU knocked off its second SEC opponent, the Florida Gators, in impressive fashion. On April 7, the Wildcats stunned LSU in Baton Rouge, 10-7. One week later, Johnny Hernandez’s squad followed it up with an even more commanding performance, defeating nationally-ranked Florida 13-7 in Gainesville, powered by a decisive seven-run seventh inning.

Florida entered the matchup ranked no.7 in the Baseball America poll and no. 20 in the NCAA with a key SEC series against Auburn looming. Any thought of overlooking B-CU was quickly erased.

The HBCU squad struck first with a run in the opening inning, but Florida answered to tie it at 1-1. B-CU regained control in the second, plating two runs while the Gators managed just one, giving the Wildcats a 3-2 edge. Bethune-Cookman continued to build its lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, extending the margin to 5-2.

B-CU coach Johnny Hernandez on knocking off UF Gators 13-7 | HBCUGameDay.com

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Hernandez credits the fast start with his steals confidence to get the win. “The guys had really good at bats, you know, and then we all know Florida’s pitching staff is one of the best in the country.,” Hernandez said. “Our guys didn’t waiver. When we put up a run and then I think the biggest thing was Andre’s home run in the first inning. That, I think put everybody at ease for us, like, all right, we got this, let’s go.”

Florida mounted its strongest push in the sixth, scoring three runs to even the game at 5-5. But the seventh inning proved to be the turning point.

B-CU erupted for seven runs in a chaotic frame that included four singles, a double, two hit-by-pitches, a throwing error, and two wild pitches. The offensive surge pushed the Wildcats ahead 12-5.

Florida responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to 12-7, but that would be as close as the Gators would get to the HBCU. After a scoreless eighth inning, Darryl Lee added the finishing touch with a solo home run, sealing the 13-7 victory.

“All these guys bleed maroon and gold, you know, everything that Mary McLeod Bethune stood for our guys represent day in and day out,” Hernandez said. “We come up on the score that we won the game, but this is a win for all HBCUs, allowing for players across the country to understand that there’s really good baseball in our conference, but at the same time, you know, we’re playing a high caliber type of baseball here at Bethune-Cookman.”

“I told the guys in the huddle, you know, we’re definitely gonna celebrate this one because this is a monumental win for the program, you know, but as soon as we wake up tomorrow, it’s over and done with, and we turn the page and we get ready to go against Alabama A&M for a pivotal SWAC weekend for us.”

Next, Bethune-Cookman returns home to Sliwa Stadium in Daytona Beach for a SWAC weekend series against Alabama A&M.