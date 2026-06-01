North Carolina agrees to home-and-home with HBCU Norfolk State

North Carolina women’s basketball will continue its recent HBCU scheduling trend with a home-and-home series against Norfolk State over the next two seasons.

Norfolk State announced the agreement Monday through Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb and head coach Jermaine Woods.

The Spartans will visit Carmichael Arena on Dec. 21, 2026. North Carolina will then travel to Echols Hall during the 2027-28 season. Tipoff times for both games will be announced later.

The agreement gives Norfolk State another high-profile home game against an ACC program. It also continues a noticeable pattern under North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart.

North Carolina previously visited North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, including an 85-50 win at Corbett Sports Center on Nov. 20, 2025. That was the Tar Heels’ second straight season playing at A&T. (North Carolina A&T)

HBCU matchup brings ACC power to Norfolk State

Webb called the home-and-home another step in the growth of Norfolk State women’s basketball.

“This home-and-home series with North Carolina is another important step for our women’s basketball program and the university,” Webb said. “Competing against a nationally ranked program like UNC reflects our commitment to elevating Norfolk State Athletics.



UNC becomes the second ACC opponent scheduled to play at Echols Hall in program history. Duke is also set to make a return trip to Norfolk this upcoming season.



The Tar Heels finished last season 28-8. North Carolina advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 before falling to No. 1 seed UConn.



Norfolk State and North Carolina have met once before. The Tar Heels defeated the Spartans 90-47 during the 2024-25 season at Carmichael Arena.

Norfolk State sees value beyond the scoreboard

Woods credited Banghart for being willing to schedule road games against HBCU programs.



“I would like to express my gratitude to coach Banghart for her ongoing dedication to scheduling HBCU games on the road,” Woods said. “This provides our team with valuable opportunities to compete against top-tier opponents at home, significantly enhancing our revenue prospects.”



Norfolk State finished 18-15 last season. The Spartans reached their fifth consecutive MEAC championship game and earned the program’s second WNIT berth.



They also ranked second nationally in field goal percentage defense and third in 3-point field goal percentage defense.