T.I. to perform with HBCU drumlines at Atlanta United match

ATLANTA— Atlanta United is bringing HBCU culture to center stage this weekend.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. will headline the club’s HBCU Night on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, performing alongside drumlines from Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

The event takes place during Atlanta United’s match against Nashville SC, creating a full night of sports, music, and culture in the heart of Atlanta.

T.I. Headlines Halftime Performance

T.I. will perform during halftime, delivering songs from his extensive catalog.

He will be joined by members of:

Clark Atlanta’s “Mighty Marching Panthers”

Morehouse College’s “House of Funk” Marching Band

The collaboration blends hip-hop with the signature sound of HBCU marching bands, creating a uniquely Atlanta experience.

Drumlines Featured Throughout the Night

The HBCU presence will go beyond halftime.

Drumline members will:

Participate in the Supporters March into the stadium

into the stadium Perform in the Supporters Section before kickoff

Join T.I. for the halftime show

The performances are expected to bring energy and tradition to multiple moments throughout the match.

HBCU Night Celebrates Culture and Community

Atlanta United’s HBCU Night highlights the impact of historically Black colleges and universities on the city and beyond.

In addition to the halftime show, the event will feature:

A pre-match panel discussion on careers in sports and entertainment

on careers in sports and entertainment Appearances by HBCU alumni and industry professionals

Scholarship presentations for HBCU students

The panel, presented by Truist, will include professionals from media, marketing, entertainment, and sports.

Atlanta Voices Take Center Stage

Clark Atlanta alumnus and Atlanta radio host FlyGuy DC will also be part of the matchday experience.

He will co-host the pre-match show, bringing local energy and perspective to the stadium broadcast.

More Than a Match

With a rivalry on the field and a celebration of HBCU culture off it, Saturday’s event is designed to be more than just a soccer match.

Atlanta United officials say the night will showcase the city’s music, culture, and community connections in a way that reflects Atlanta’s identity.

Kickoff is set for Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.