Rape case involves track teammates from HBCU

An HBCU track program is dealing with allegations of a rape occurrence between teammates as a North Carolina Central sophomore is accused of assaulting another student earlier this year.

Alan Webster III, 19, has been charged with one count of second-degree forcible rape in connection with an alleged Jan. 13 incident, according to court records and local reporting published on April 16.

Webster, a sophomore from Fuquay-Varina, was a member of the North Carolina Central track and field team during the 2026 season. An arrest warrant was issued on April 8, and he later turned himself in voluntarily, according to WRAL. Court records cited by local media show Webster was given a $300,000 secured bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and placed under house arrest.

During a court appearance on Thursday, Webster’s attorney argued that the encounter was consensual and said text messages should be reviewed by the district attorney. That defense was reported in WRAL’s courtroom coverage. As of now, the charge remains an allegation, and no conviction has been reported.

North Carolina law defines second-degree forcible rape as vaginal intercourse against a person’s will, or with someone who is mentally disabled, incapacitated or physically helpless. The alleged incident was reported to campus police on March 26. However North Carolina Central said the disclosure to the university came on March 23.

North Carolina Central takes action

North Carolina Central said Webster is no longer a member of the track and field team as of Jan. 19. However, he remains enrolled at the university. In a statement reported by local media, NCCU said it is supporting the student who disclosed the alleged incident through its Title IX process and is also following its student code of conduct.

The News & Observer did not identify the alleged victim, and HBCU Gameday is likewise withholding identifying details because of the nature of the accusation. The criminal case remains pending in Durham County.