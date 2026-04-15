North Carolina A&T transfer looks to clear name from betting scandal

Former North Carolina A&T guard Julius Reese is trying to move past the noise of a gambling investigation, saying publicly that he wants his name cleared as he works toward returning to college basketball.

Reese, a former Aggies guard, posted a statement addressing the situation head-on.

“I want to clear up any confusion surrounding my name.” That set the tone for a message aimed at separating himself from the scandal that touched his former program.

“Throughout the ongoing NCAA gambling investigation, my name has been mentioned, and I was suspended,” Reese wrote. “I want to be clear — I was not involved in any gambling activity and did not violate any NCAA rules.”

That is the heart of Reese’s message.

According to the NCAA, former North Carolina A&T men’s basketball players, Ryan Forrest and Landon Glasper, failed to cooperate with its investigation, The NCAA said both players are now ineligible, and it tied the case to suspicious betting activity on four NC A&T games between December 2024 and January 2025. The NCAA also said enforcement staff interviewed Forrest, Glasper, and three other North Carolina A&T student-athletes and imaged their phones during the probe.

North Carolina A&T gambling case pushed Julius Reese into spotlight

For Reese, that backdrop made silence harder to maintain.



His statement did more than deny wrongdoing. It also tried to show growth. “This situation has affected me in both challenging and positive ways,” Reese wrote. He said seeing his name attached to something he says he had no part in was “frustrating and difficult.”

Still, Reese said the ordeal changed him. “At the same time, it pushed me to grow — mentally tougher, more disciplined, and more focused on controlling what I can control,” he wrote. He added, “I’ve handled everything with patience and maturity, and I continue to move forward with a clear mindset.”

That closing tone felt intentional. Reese also wrote that he has “nothing but respect for my coaches and program,” a line that suggests he is not trying to burn bridges as he moves on.

Now the focus shifts to basketball.

Reese said plainly, “I am in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility and focused on my next opportunity.” That next opportunity has already taken a few turns. He initially committed to Livingstone College, but ultimately ended up at Winston-Salem State for personal reasons.

That history matters because Reese is now trying to rebuild his path with his reputation intact. The former North Carolina A&T guard is making a simple argument. Julius Reese wants coaches and fans to understand that while his name may have surfaced around a gambling scandal, he says his own story is different. He wants the next chapter to be about basketball again.