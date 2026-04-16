MLB stars hang out with HBCU baseball players

Jackie Robinson Day created a powerful moment for HBCU baseball this week.

Major League Baseball players connected with student-athletes from HBCU programs Kentucky State and Wilberforce University before the teams took the field in the Joe Morgan HBCU Classic, where Wilberforce rallied for a 14-11 win on Wednesday at the Reds Urban Youth Academy.

MLB Players Engage with HBCU Athletes

Cincinnati Reds players Ke’Bryan Hayes, Will Benson, Rece Hinds and Dane Myers spent time with both HBCU teams during a pregame question-and-answer session.

The conversation centered on the journey to professional baseball, the demands of the game, and opportunities for HBCU athletes looking to reach the next level. The players also threw out ceremonial first pitches before the game.

Jackie Robinson Day Highlights HBCU Impact

The event took place on April 15, celebrated across MLB as Jackie Robinson Day.

All players wear No. 42 to honor Robinson, whose legacy continues to shape opportunities for HBCU athletes and Black baseball players.

“It’s special,” Hayes said. “It shows unity and respect for what happened in the past.”

Kentucky State Jumps Ahead Early

Kentucky State wasted no time taking control of the game.

The Thorobreds pushed across a run in the first inning before erupting for five more in the second, stringing together timely hits and putting pressure on Wilberforce’s defense. By the third inning, Kentucky State had built a commanding 9-1 lead, fueled by a two-run home run from Zion Lewis, a two-RBI triple from Ryan Campbell, and additional run-producing hits that kept the offense rolling.

At that point, it looked like Kentucky State might run away with the HBCU Classic matchup.

Wilberforce Responds with Big Inning

But Wilberforce answered in a major way.

The Bulldogs flipped the momentum in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs to quickly close the gap and turn the game into a back-and-forth battle. What had been a comfortable Kentucky State lead suddenly became a one-run game.

Wilberforce stayed aggressive at the plate and continued to apply pressure, eventually taking its first lead in the sixth inning.

Bulldogs Take Control Late

Wilberforce added breathing room in the seventh inning, using timely hitting and power to extend the lead. A pair of home runs helped push the Bulldogs ahead by multiple runs and gave them control heading into the final innings.

Late Push Falls Short

Kentucky State did not go quietly.

The Thorobreds mounted a late rally in the eighth inning, sparked by a leadoff triple that set the table for two more runs. The deficit was cut to 14-11, bringing renewed energy to the dugout.

But Wilberforce held firm defensively in the ninth inning to close out the win.

HBCU Baseball on Display

The Joe Morgan HBCU Classic once again showcased the talent and competitiveness of HBCU baseball programs.

The combination of MLB player engagement, Jackie Robinson Day recognition, and a high-scoring, back-and-forth game created a meaningful experience for both teams.

For Kentucky State and Wilberforce, the day was about more than just the final score—it was about representing the legacy and future of HBCU baseball.