HBCU runner-up rewards coach, staff with significant raise

Prairie View is making sure that Tremaine Jackson and his staff are happy after a run at an HBCU title. According to CBS Sports, PVAMU has amended Jackson’s contract following a debut year that ended with a conference title and the program’s first Celebration Bowl appearance. Prairie View beat Jackson State 23-21 to win the 2025 SWAC championship, securing its first league title since 2009.

A source told CBS Sports that Jackson received a significant bump in both salary and staff support. According to that report, Jackson’s salary and the football staff pool each increase by about 35 percent. The amended deal also includes a stronger revenue-sharing commitment after Prairie View finished 10-4 in Jackson’s first season.

That kind of move matters in modern HBCU football.

Prairie View did not just reward its head coach for winning. It responded to a championship season by making a larger financial commitment to the program around him. That includes Jackson, but it also includes the assistants and staff members needed to sustain momentum in a transfer portal era where continuity can disappear quickly.

Jackson earned that backing in a hurry.

He arrived in Prairie View with a strong résumé and added to it immediately. His first team won 10 games, captured the SWAC title and reached the Celebration Bowl. Prairie View then pushed South Carolina State to four overtimes in Atlanta before falling 40-38 in a game that showed the Panthers belonged on that stage.

Jackson’s overall record as a head coach now stands at 50-16 across stops at Prairie View A&M, Valdosta State and Colorado Mesa. That number helps explain why Prairie View moved quickly to strengthen his deal after only one season.

Celebration Bowl money adds more context

There is also a larger financial backdrop here.

A report from the Clarion Ledger on April 15 noted that Jackson State’s trip to the Celebration Bowl the previous year led to an additional $714,000 in SWAC distributions from postseason-generated funds. That figure adds context when looking at PVAMU’s willingness to increase Jackson’s pay, boost the staff salary pool and expand its revenue-sharing commitment.

In plain terms, a deep postseason run can create more than momentum. It can create money.

For HBCU programs, that matters. Winning the SWAC no longer means just a trophy and bragging rights. It can also lead to a significant financial boost tied to postseason participation, conference distributions and the added exposure that comes with playing on a national stage.

Prairie View appears to understand that reality.

A raise rewards what Tremaine Jackson already did. More staff money and more resources suggest Prairie View wants to give him a better chance to keep doing it. That is the larger story here. The Panthers are not treating 2025 like a one-off moment. They are investing as if they want it to become the standard.

For a Prairie View program that had spent years trying to get back to the top of the SWAC, the message is simple. Tremaine Jackson delivered results right away. Now Prairie View is putting more behind him in hopes that the breakthrough season becomes the beginning of something bigger.