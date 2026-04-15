Jackson State promotes alumnus to head MBB coach

JACKSON, Miss. | Jackson University Division of Athletics Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson removed the interim tag from Trey Johnson , formally announcing the former Tiger as the new head men’s basketball coach at his alma mater.

“There are not many chances you get to have one of your own lead a program, and we have that with Trey Johnson ,” Robinson said. “He brings a championship pedigree as a player here at Jackson State and has won at every level as a player and a coach. We are excited about the opportunity of having a former Tiger lead our men’s basketball program.”

Johnson has served as the Associate Head Coach at Jackson State over the past four seasons. He has been instrumental in developing top talent and mentoring All-SWAC performers – most notably Jordan O’Neal (Defensive Player of the Year 2023), Ken Evans Jr. (Player of the Year 2024), Dorian McMillian (Freshman of the Year 2025), and Daeshun Ruffin (Player of the Year 2026 and Bailey Howell Trophy Finalist 2026). Johnson began his collegiate coaching career at Alabama State University in 2020, serving as Associate Head Coach for two seasons. He played a key role in player development, recruiting, and game strategy, helping guide the program’s growth and competitiveness within the conference.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the men’s basketball program here at my Alma mater,” Johnson said. “This university is more than just a place to me, it is part of my foundation, my character, the fabric of who I am. As a former student-athlete and champion here, I understand firsthand the pride, passion, and tradition that define this program and this community. My family’s rich history with Jackson State has shaped my life’s journey. This opportunity is personal. It’s about pouring back into the same institution and city that poured so much into me, while honoring those who came before me and building something that future Tigers will be proud to carry forward.”

Johnson has left his mark at Jackson State already

Johnson is widely regarded as one of the most decorated players in program history. During his standout collegiate career, he earned back-to-back First Team All-SWAC honors (2005-06, 2006-07). Johnson was named the 2006-07 SWAC Player of the Year after a dominant senior campaign in which he averaged over 27 points per game. He also garnered Preseason Player of the Year honors, was named SWAC Tournament MVP, and led the Tigers to the 2007 SWAC Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

His legacy at Jackson State is cemented in the record books. He remains the program’s single-season all-time leader in scoring (points per game and total points), free throws made, and free throws attempted. Johnson is also joined the prestigious 1,000-point club in just two seasons. His national recognition includes being named a Box To Row All-American, a 2006 Bailey Howell Trophy finalist, and the 2007 Bailey Howell Trophy Award winner. In recognition of his historic impact, Johnson was inducted into the Jackson State Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Johnson’s connection to Jackson State runs deep. His father, brother, wife, and several extended family members also attended the university. His wife, Dana Johnson (Yoshimura), is a former SWAC Champion and Defensive Player of the Year in volleyball