Hip-hop legend’s daughter part of Delta Sigma Theta rebirth

Delta Sigma Theta returned to WSSU in a major way on Sunday night, and Jada Douthit daughter of a hip-hop legend, was a part of the rebirth.

Sunday night’s event at Bowman Gray Stadium on April 12 carried more meaning than a typical probate or presentation. It marked the arrival of a brand-new chapter on Winston-Salem State University’s campus.

Jada Douthit was among the women introduced into the new Phi Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at a ceremony held inside Bowman Gray Stadium, home of the WSSU football program. The event signaled a major moment for campus Greek life, as Delta Sigma Theta established a new chapter at the university after a 15-year absence.

That distinction matters. This line over more than 60 initiates laid the groundwork for something new while being rooted in a proud past. Phi Epsilon is a new chapter formed after the previous Delta chapter at WSSU was de-chartered.

Jada Douthit adds to her WSSU legacy

Douthit’s presence also added another layer to the story. The WSSU student is the daughter of legendary hip-hop producer 9th Wonder, whose given name is Patrick Douthit. She is also building a creative identity of her own. Her public profile highlights her work in music production, showing that she has followed her father’s footsteps into sound and beat-making while navigating college life.

But one of the most important parts of Douthit’s story is that she is deaf. That has been central to her journey as a student-athlete and young creative. Past coverage of her time at Winston-Salem State described her as a deaf basketball player who continued to compete and thrive, refusing to let hearing loss define her path.

Douthit joined the Rams in fall 2022 as a guard from Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Her official WSSU athletics bio lists her as the daughter of Patrick and Shameka Douthit and notes that she appeared in five games during her freshman season.

WSSU welcomes Delta Sigma Theta Back

That made Sunday’s ceremony about more than lineage or visibility. It was about a young woman carrying several legacies at once. Douthit represented WSSU as an athlete, as a deaf student breaking barriers, as a creative voice in music, and now as part of a new Delta Sigma Theta chapter making its first mark on campus.

At WSSU, that made the unveiling of Phi Epsilon feel like a rebirth as well as the start of something new.