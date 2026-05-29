Third leading scorer in CIAA is now headed to the MEAC

Morgan State has added one of the CIAA’s top scorers to its roster for the 2026-27 season, landing veteran guard Trey Pettigrew as part of head coach Kevin Broadus’ latest recruiting class.

Pettigrew arrives in Baltimore after a standout season at Johnson C. Smith, where he emerged as one of the CIAA’s premier offensive players. The Chicago native averaged 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while starting every contest for the Golden Bulls. His 17.4 points per game ranked third in the CIAA, and he shot 45.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range. Pettigrew reached double figures in scoring 21 times and recorded seven 20-point performances during the season.

“Trey is a proven scorer who brings experience, toughness, and versatility to our backcourt,” Broadus said in a statement. “He’s competed at multiple levels of Division I basketball and understands what it takes to impact winning.”

A winding Division I journey

Pettigrew’s path to Morgan State has included stops at multiple levels of college basketball.

Before his breakout campaign at Johnson C. Smith, he spent the 2024-25 season at Eastern Michigan, appearing in 22 games and making six starts. During his time in the Mid-American Conference, Pettigrew showcased his versatility, posting a season-high eight points and five rebounds against Ohio while knocking down both of his three-point attempts.

Prior to Eastern Michigan, Pettigrew began his collegiate career at Nevada as a highly regarded recruit. He appeared in 27 games during his freshman season with the Wolf Pack, averaging 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds while competing in the Mountain West Conference.

Former top prospect finds new opportunity

Long before reaching the college ranks, Pettigrew was considered one of the top prospects in Illinois.

The 6-foot-4 guard earned three-star recruiting status from both 247Sports and Rivals and was ranked among the top five players in Illinois by The Hoops Report. His prep career included stops at Fenwick High School, Arizona-based Eduprize High School and Chicago’s Kenwood Academy.

At Fenwick, Pettigrew earned All-Chicago Catholic League Second Team honors during the 2019-20 season, becoming the only sophomore selected to any of the league’s all-conference teams.

As a junior at Eduprize High School, he averaged 14 points, four assists and two rebounds per game before returning to Illinois for his senior season.

What Pettigrew brings to Morgan State

Morgan State is adding a player who has proven he can score at multiple levels.

After beginning his career in the Mountain West and MAC, Pettigrew developed into one of the CIAA’s most productive guards last season. His ability to create offense, knock down perimeter shots and provide veteran experience should give the Bears another valuable weapon in the backcourt.

The addition comes as Broadus continues to reshape the roster and position Morgan State to contend in the MEAC.

For Pettigrew, the move represents an opportunity to bring his scoring ability back to the Division I level after establishing himself as one of the CIAA’s top offensive threats.