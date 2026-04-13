Marshall Faulk will make coaching debut at historic football stadium

The City of Birmingham will host a major HBCU football matchup to open the 2026 season and it will be a special day for NFL legend Marshall Faulk.

The Southern Jaguars and Alabama State Hornets are scheduled to face off at Legion Field on Saturday, August 29, following approval from the Birmingham City Council.

Birmingham Continues to Attract Major Events

Birmingham Mayor and Morehouse College alum Randall Woodfin said the game reflects the city’s ongoing efforts to bring high-profile events to the area.

“Our city continues to recruit premier sports and entertainment events,” Woodfin said. “We are thrilled to build on our relationship with the SWAC and look forward to hosting Alabama State University and Southern University as we offer another great HBCU experience for fans.”

Woodfin also thanked the Birmingham City Council for supporting the event.

SWAC Spotlight on National Stage

The matchup will feature two of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s most recognized programs.

The SWAC continues to lead all FCS conferences in attendance, topping the nation in 48 of the last 49 seasons as of 2025.

Southern athletic director Roman Banks and Alabama State vice president of athletics Dr. Jason Cable called the game a “marquee event.”

The contest is expected to be nationally televised.

Coaching Storylines to Watch

The game will also highlight key coaching storylines on both sides.

Marshall Faulk will make his debut as Southern’s head coach

will make his debut as Southern’s head coach Faulk takes over after previously serving on the Colorado coaching staff

On the other side:

Eddie Robinson Jr. enters his fifth season as Alabama State’s head coach

enters his as Alabama State’s head coach The Hornets are coming off a season where they narrowly missed the SWAC Championship Game

Tickets are expected to go on sale next week.