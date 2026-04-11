Mississippi Valley stings Bethune-Cookman days after LSU win

Just days after Bethune-Cookman turned heads nationally with a stunning upset of defending national champion LSU, the Wildcats were reminded how unforgiving SWAC play can be.

Mississippi Valley State delivered that reminder in emphatic fashion Friday night, knocking off Bethune-Cookman 8-6 in Itta Bena.

The win moves Valley to 11-19 overall and 7-6 in SWAC play, while Bethune-Cookman falls to 23-11 and 10-3 in conference action.

Power surge flips the game

Bethune-Cookman came out swinging early. Erick Almonte’s two-run double in the first inning gave the Wildcats a quick 2-0 lead and early control.

But Mississippi Valley responded with power—and didn’t let up.

Jaxon Haynes tied the game in the second with a two-run blast to left-center. One inning later, Chris Soeder delivered another two-run homer to give Valley a 4-2 lead and completely shift momentum.

From there, the Delta Devils kept applying pressure.

Valley builds separation

After Bethune-Cookman briefly tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth behind a two-RBI double from Andrey Martinez, Mississippi Valley answered immediately.

Tanner Aoki drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth

Tom Early added an RBI single in the fifth

A sacrifice fly in the sixth extended the lead to 7-4

Ty Burns added insurance in the eighth with a solo home run, pushing the lead to 8-4.

That cushion proved critical.

Late push falls short

Bethune-Cookman didn’t go quietly.

Martinez launched a solo homer in the ninth, and Jeter Polledo followed with another blast to cut the deficit to 8-6. But closer Logan Darnell shut the door, earning his second save of the season.

Balanced attack, timely pitching

Mississippi Valley’s offense was as balanced as it was explosive, finishing with 12 hits to match Bethune-Cookman’s total.

Soeder: 2 hits, 2 RBI, HR

Haynes: 2 RBI HR

Burns: solo HR off the bench

Early: reached base three times with 2 walks

On the mound, Luke Richard (2-3) delivered six solid innings to earn the win, allowing four runs while striking out four. Darnell handled the final three innings to secure the victory.

Series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday

For Mississippi Valley State, Friday’s win adds some needed traction in the middle of the SWAC standings, showing the kind of offensive production that can keep them competitive in a tight race.

For Bethune-Cookman, it’s less about panic and more about response. The Wildcats still sit near the top of the conference, but Friday’s result is a reminder that consistency matters just as much as headline wins.

The two teams won’t have to wait long to sort things out.

Bethune-Cookman and Mississippi Valley State are back on the field Saturday in Itta Bena for a doubleheader, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT and the second game to follow at 4 p.m. CT.