NCAA hits FAMU football with postseason ban, practice restrictions

Florida A&M football will face major consequences in 2026 after the NCAA handed down Level Two Academic Progress Rate penalties, leaving FAMU ineligible for postseason play and subject to practice restrictions. The sanctions stem from a multi-year APR score that fell below the NCAA’s required 930 benchmark, according to the university.

The APR is the NCAA’s measurement of student-athlete academic eligibility, retention, and progress toward graduation. It is calculated over a rolling four-year period. In FAMU’s case, that score dipped low enough to trigger penalties for the upcoming season. University leaders said the score reflects deeper institutional issues rather than a lack of effort from the players themselves.

FAMU President Marva B. Johnson said the penalties reveal a failure in infrastructure, not in the student-athletes. She said the university is committed to creating the kind of academic support system its football players need and deserve. Athletic director John F. Davis also acknowledged the NCAA findings and said FAMU has already started an enhanced academic action plan to address the problem.

According to FAMU, the four-year APR window included academic years that came before the current president, athletic administration, and coaching staff. The school also noted that it had received a conditional waiver for the 2025 season and hoped that waiver would provide relief. However, the conditions tied to that waiver were not met, which led to the 2026 postseason ban.

Past impacts the future for FAMU

Head coach Quinn Gray emphasized that academics and football go hand in hand within his program. He said players are expected to handle their responsibilities in the classroom first and that the staff has put systems in place to improve accountability. Gray added that, despite the NCAA ban, the program can still focus on helping student-athletes grow and earn their degrees.

To correct the issue, FAMU said it is expanding academic monitoring and compliance efforts, including real-time tracking of student-athlete engagement and early intervention for those at risk academically. The university also said newly appointed Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Gail Randolph will play a larger role in linking athletics support with faculty advising across campus.

FAMU has notified its football student-athletes of the NCAA penalties and their eligibility options. The team will still play its full 2026 schedule, opening Aug. 29 against Albany State and ending Nov. 21 against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic. But because of the APR sanctions, FAMU’s season will end there unless the program restores its standing in future NCAA reporting cycles.