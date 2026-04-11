HBCU student athletes take over the lunch shift at local Zaxby’s

ATLANTA–Morehouse student-athletes traded jerseys for aprons on March 27, stepping into the community to serve lunch at the Zaxby’s located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near campus.

The visit wasn’t random—it was intentional.

The Maroon Tigers were showing appreciation to a partner that has supported them throughout the 2025–26 athletic season.

Zaxby’s franchisee SJAC Food Group has played a consistent role in supporting Morehouse Athletics, helping provide postgame meals and resources during long competition days across multiple sports. That kind of support doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Support like this makes a real difference for our student-athletes,” said Morehouse athletic director Harold Ellis. “They’ve been tremendous partners to our program, and we were proud to spend time serving alongside their team.”

Morehouse student athletes working the drive thru at Zaxby’s in Atlanta (Photo: Isaiah Johnson)

Instead of being on the receiving end, Morehouse athletes spent the day working inside the restaurant—serving customers, assisting staff, and representing the program in a different way. It was a simple gesture, but one that reflected the same teamwork and discipline they bring to competition

More Than Meals

For Zaxby’s, the partnership is about more than meals.

“Zaxby’s is proud to partner with Morehouse College, an institution rooted in excellence, leadership, and legacy,” an SJAC Food Group executive said. “We want to support student success and create meaningful connections in the community.”

The moment comes during a strong year for Morehouse Athletics overall. The Maroon Tigers have already claimed SIAC titles in men’s basketball, cross country, and indoor track and field. The football program posted its best season in several years, while baseball and golf are trending toward their strongest finishes in more than a decade.

The relationship between Morehouse and Zaxby’s reflects a broader theme—success on the field paired with connection off of it.

And on this day, that connection showed up in the form of a lunch rush.